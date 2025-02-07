Backward classes and Dalits 'will unite to oust the BJP from power' in 2027: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Friday accused the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh of targeting the Dalits and tribals while asserting that the PDA communities (Backward Classes, Dalits, and minorities) will oust the BJP from power in the 2027 Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters in Noida, he claimed that the BJP was misusing power to suppress voters, snatching away the rights granted by the Constitution framed by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

"The BJP is preventing PDA (Pichre, Dalit and Alpashankhak) people from holding positions like CO (Circle Officer) and SO (Station Officer). In the 2027 assembly elections, the PDA will unite to oust the BJP from power," Yadav declared.

He also accused the BJP of manipulating elections, citing the Milkipur by-election where he claimed that votes were cast in the name of deceased and fraudlent voting took place. He called for an probe by the Election Commission, accusing it of failing to act on complaints.

Yadav further criticized the BJP's claims on economic reforms and advancements, saying the government's failure to provide job opportunities was pushing citizens to leave the country illegally.

He also condemned the "inhumane treatment" of Indian deportees by the US and the government's silence on the issue.

