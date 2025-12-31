Artist Tom Vattakuzhy rejects claims of distorting Christ’s Last Supper at Kochi Biennale

Artist Tom Vattakuzhy has rejected allegations that one of his paintings displayed at the Kochi Biennale distorted the depiction of Christ’s Last Supper, a day after the Catholic Church raised strong objections to the artwork.

Speaking to a TV channel on Wednesday, Vattakuzhy said the painting, which is part of the Biennale’s curated show Idam, was based on a play and was not intended to hurt religious sentiments.

He said that viewers approach art from their own individual perspectives. For him, the artist said, Jesus Christ is more than a figure with a long beard and hair.

Explaining his approach, Vattakuzhy said he sees Christ in people who endure pain and hardship. “That love and compassion can be seen in my paintings as well,” he said.

The paintings on display have drawn criticism from Christian groups, who argue that the artwork hurts religious sentiments.

The work is alleged to present a distorted depiction of Christ’s Last Supper, an image that holds deep significance for Christians across the world.

Critics have also pointed out that the same artwork had appeared in a magazine a few years ago and had faced similar objections at the time. When contacted, the Kochi Biennale authorities declined to comment on the controversy.

Sources said that following the protests, the Biennale authorities decided to close the convention centre where the painting was displayed for two days.

The Syro-Malabar Church and the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) Kochi Diocese Committee said the Biennale should not become a space where anything can be exhibited in the name of art without considering the impact on the faith of communities.

“The image of Christ’s Last Supper is one that Christians and people across the world hold close to their hearts,” the KLCA had said.

The Syro-Malabar Church said that portraying the Last Supper, which crores of believers regard as a symbol of spiritual inspiration, in a manner that ridicules and demeans it violates the basic respect owed to religious beliefs.

At the same time, the Church acknowledged the importance of artistic freedom in a democratic society.

“However, it said that mocking religious beliefs, distorting sacred symbols, and presenting works that hurt the sentiments of believers cannot be justified in the name of artistic freedom,” it said.

The Syro-Malabar Church also said authorities must take seriously the deep hurt caused to the Christian community by the incident.