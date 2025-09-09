Avalanche hits Siachen base camp in Ladakh; three soldiers killed: Officials

Three soldiers lost their lives when an avalanche struck Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, in the Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The avalanche occurred in the 12,000-feet-high Siachen base camp area on Sunday, trapping three soldiers, including two Agniveers, the officials said.

They said a rescue operation was immediately launched and the bodies of the trapped soldiers were retrieved.

