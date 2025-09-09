MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 September 2025

Avalanche hits Siachen base camp in Ladakh; three soldiers killed: Officials

Officials say a rescue operation was immediately launched and the bodies of the trapped soldiers were retrieved

PTI Published 09.09.25, 05:14 PM
Representational image

Representational image

Three soldiers lost their lives when an avalanche struck Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, in the Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The avalanche occurred in the 12,000-feet-high Siachen base camp area on Sunday, trapping three soldiers, including two Agniveers, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said a rescue operation was immediately launched and the bodies of the trapped soldiers were retrieved.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Avalanche Siachen Ladakh Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Avalanche hits Siachen base camp in Ladakh; three soldiers killed: Officials

Officials say a rescue operation was immediately launched and the bodies of the trapped soldiers were retrieved
Manisha Koirala
Quote left Quote right

Dark day for Nepal... when people’s outrage against corruption was answered with bullets

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT