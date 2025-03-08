MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Atishi takes a dig at BJP: 'Delhi women still waiting for Rs 2,500 poll promise'

The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana was a key poll promise in the BJP's manifesto for the Delhi Assembly election

PTI Published 08.03.25, 01:13 PM
Atishi

Atishi PTI

Referring to a poll promise by the BJP, Leader of Opposition Atishi on Saturday said that women in Delhi are waiting for Rs 2,500 to be credited to their accounts.

In a video on X, Atishi said,"During election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised Rs 2,500 to all the women by March 8. It has not yet been received." Mahila Samriddhi Yojana was one of the key poll promises in BJP's manifesto during the Delhi assembly election. The scheme promised to pay Rs 2,500 per month as financial assistance to women in the national capital.

Posting an International Women's Day wish, the former chief minister said Delhi women must be waiting for it today. "All the women of Delhi are staring at their phones today, waiting for the message of the money being deposited in their bank accounts," Atishi said.

Also Read

"I hope PM Modi fulfils his promise, and it does not turn out to be just a jhumla (false claim)," she added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

