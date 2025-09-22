MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 22 September 2025

Assam govt orders second autopsy of Zubeen Garg’s body at GMCH before state funeral

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says decision taken after demands from fringe groups; last rites Tuesday

PTI Published 22.09.25, 08:18 PM
Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg File photo

A second postmortem examination of singer Zubeen Garg's body will be conducted on Tuesday morning at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) following demands from certain sections in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The first autopsy was conducted in Singapore where Garg died by drowning on September 19. His last rites will be performed on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday with full state honours.

ADVERTISEMENT

His journey to the cremation ground will begin at 9.30 am after the second autopsy, Sarma said.

''It (second postmortem) is not a demand from the public but from certain fringe elements, and we have decided to conduct it with his wife's consent," the chief minister said at a press conference here. ''We do not want to create any controversy over Zubeen, so this decision was taken,'' he said. The CM said that he personally was not interested in ''cutting up his body'' but when a section, even if they are in a minority, demands it, ''my personal wish does not matter. This is democracy''. After the Singapore doctors had conducted the autopsy, ''I don't think it was necessary for another postmortem as they have more technical expertise, but there should not be any scope for any section to indulge in any kind of politics over Zubeen.'' The postmortem will be conducted by a team of doctors from GMCH and AIIMS, Guwahati. ''It will take around two hours in the morning, and so his final journey will begin from 9.30 am instead of the earlier scheduled time of 7.30 am'', the CM said.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Putin warns global nuclear arms control system destroyed, offers one-year US pact extension

The accord, signed in 2010 by former presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev, is the last remaining arms control pact between Washington and Moscow
Dmitry Peskov
Quote left Quote right

Committed to possibility of resolving Palestinian-Israeli problem on basis of two-state approach

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT