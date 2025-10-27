As Election Commission begins SIR of voter list, here's what you need to do

The Election Commission’s nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will begin this month. Here’s a simple guide to what citizens need to know, from key dates to documents and verification steps.

What is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?

ADVERTISEMENT

The SIR is an exercise to verify and update India’s voter lists. It involves removing duplicate, deceased, ineligible, and non-citizen entries while ensuring all eligible voters are included. The process is being carried out across all states and Union Territories after a pilot run in Bihar.

What are the important dates I should remember?

October 28 to November 3, 2025: Preparation and printing of new electoral rolls.

November 4 to December 4, 2025: House-to-house verification — officials will visit homes to collect and confirm voter details.

December 9, 2025: Publication of draft electoral rolls.

December 9, 2025 to January 8, 2026: Period for filing claims or objections (if names are missing or incorrect).

December 9, 2025 to January 31, 2026: Verification hearings to address claims and objections.

February 7, 2026: Final publication of updated electoral rolls.

When will officials visit my home?

Between November 4 and December 4, 2025, election staff will go door to door to verify voter details. Citizens should be available at home during this period or ensure that a family member can provide accurate information to the officials.

What documents should I keep ready?

Citizens will need to show a valid identity document, which can be a voter ID, Aadhaar card, passport, driving license, or PAN card.

“Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship but may be used for identity verification,” said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In certain regions, especially where citizenship verification is required, citizens may also be asked to provide documents that prove citizenship or place of birth, such as a birth certificate, school records, government service papers, or ration card.

For most of India, anyone born before July 1, 1987, is presumed a citizen, and the 2003 electoral list is considered the cut-off reference for verification.

What should I do when the draft rolls are published?

On December 9, 2025, the Election Commission will publish the draft electoral rolls. Citizens should check if their names are listed and whether their details (address, age, gender, etc.) are correct.

If a name is missing or incorrect, a claim or objection must be filed between December 9, 2025, and January 8, 2026. Verification hearings will be held until January 31, 2026 to resolve these issues.

How can I double-check my voter status?

Citizens can refer to older voter lists (2002–2004) to confirm if their names were present earlier. During the enumeration, new forms will be provided by officials, these should be filled out carefully, as accuracy is crucial under the SIR.

Why is this process important?

The SIR is meant to clean up voter lists by removing ineligible or duplicate entries while protecting every citizen’s right to vote. The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to ensure no eligible voter is excluded, particularly after concerns raised during Bihar’s pilot phase.

What should citizens do now?

Keep documents ready, cooperate with officials during home visits, check the draft rolls when they are published, and file corrections if needed. Staying informed through official Election Commission announcements will help ensure that every eligible citizen remains on the rolls, and ready to vote in the upcoming elections.