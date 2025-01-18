MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kejriwal announces AAP will extend benefits of free electricity, water to tenants if re-elected to power

The announcement comes as the Aam Aadmi Party ramps up its campaign for the Delhi assembly elections slated for February 5

PTI Published 18.01.25, 01:29 PM
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal PTI

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that his party would take decisive steps to extend the benefits of free electricity and water to tenants if re-elected to power.

Addressing a press conference here, he highlighted concerns raised by tenants across Delhi. "Wherever I go, I meet people living on rent who say they benefit from good schools and hospitals but are deprived of free electricity and water schemes," he said.

Assuring a resolution to the issue, Kejriwal said, "We will ensure that after the elections, tenants, many of whom belong to the Purvanchal region, will also enjoy the benefits of free electricity and water." The announcement comes as the Aam Aadmi Party ramps up its campaign for the Delhi assembly elections slated for February 5. The results are to be declared on February 8.

Seeking a third consecutive term, the AAP has built its campaign around its welfare initiatives, presenting free utilities and improved public services as its core strengths.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party
