Army vehicle comes under fire from suspected terrorists near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the brief firing near Phal village in the Sunderbani sector, officials said

PTI Published 26.02.25, 02:31 PM
Representational Image

An army vehicle came under fire from suspected terrorists in a forward village near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the brief firing near Phal village in the Sunderbani sector, they said.

They added that the terrorists, believed to be hiding in a forest, fired a few rounds at the army vehicle passing through the area -- considered a traditional infiltration route for militants.

The troops returned fire while reinforcements were rushed to neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.

The army has launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Indian Army Line Of Control (LoC)
