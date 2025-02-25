Centre extends concessions, incentives by 3 years for its employees working in Kashmir Valley

The Centre has extended the package of concession and incentives for its employees working in the Kashmir Valley by three years, according to a personnel ministry order.

The Valley comprises 10 districts -- Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Ganderbal and Bandipora.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been decided by the competent authority to extend the package of concessions/incentives to Central government employees working in the Kashmir Valley for a further period of three years with effect from August 1, 2024, the order issued by the ministry on Monday said.

The package of incentives is uniformly applicable to all ministries, departments and public sector undertakings under the government of India, and they should ensure strict adherence to the rates prescribed in the package, it said.

The employees posted in the Valley have an option to move their families to a selected place of their choice in India at government expense, and transport allowance for the families is allowed as admissible in permanent transfer inclusive of the composite transfer grant at the rate of 80 per cent of last month's basic pay, the order said.

Those employees who do not wish to move their families to a selected place of residence are paid per diem allowance of Rs 141 per day for each day of attendance to compensate for any additional expense in transportation to and from office etc., it said.

"The employees who opt to move their families to a selected place of their choicе in the country shall not be eligible for per diem allowance since they avail the benefits of composite transfer grant at the rate of 80 per cent of the last month's basic pay," the order said.

Department arrangements will be made for stay, security and transportation to the place of work for the employees, it said.

"Messing allowance at par with rates of ration money allowance given to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, at present at Rs 142.75 per day, will be provided," the ministry said.

The pensioners in the Valley who are unable to draw their monthly pensions through either public sector banks or pay and accounts office or treasuries, from which they were receiving their pensions, shall be given pensions outside the Valley, where they have settled, in relaxation of the relevant provisions, the order said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.