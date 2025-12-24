Army JCO dies of gunshot wound at military camp in Samba, terror angle ruled out

A Junior Commissioned Officer of the Indian Army died in a firing incident inside a military camp in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night and is under investigation, the spokesperson said, while ruling out any terror angle.

“A JCO of an Army unit in Samba sustained a gunshot wound while on duty in Jammu and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries in the line of duty. At this stage, the terror angle has been ruled out.

“The incident is under investigation and further details will be shared as facts are established,” the spokesperson said.

The Army’s Rising Star Corps later identified the deceased as Subedar Surjeet Singh and paid tributes to him.

“Rising Star Corps pays solemn tribute to braveheart Subedar Surjeet Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice while on operational duty in Jammu. The Indian Army stands firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and assures unwavering support,” the Corps said in a post on X.