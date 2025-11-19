NIA arrests Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol after deportation from US

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Anmol Bishnoi — the brother and close aide of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi — following his deportation from the United States, officials said.

Anmol, who had been wanted in multiple high-profile cases including the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the April 2024 firing at actor Salman Khan's residence, and the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was "removed" from the US on Tuesday. He had been detained there since November last year.

Absconding since 2022, the US-based Anmol is the 19th person arrested for alleged involvement in the terror syndicate run by his jailed brother.

"Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period," an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the agency, Anmol continued to "run terror syndicates" and carry out violent activities from abroad for the Bishnoi gang, coordinating with its operatives in India. The NIA's investigation found that he provided shelter and logistical support to shooters and ground-level associates.

"He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters. NIA continues to investigate the case...as part of its efforts to destroy the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels," it said.