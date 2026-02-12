Students in Andaman voice concerns over academic uncertainty amid plan to convert colleges into deemed university

Several medical, law and engineering students of premier educational institutes in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are protesting against a proposal to convert the existing facilities into a deemed-to-be university, expressing concerns over academic uncertainty, degree recognition and possible financial implications, officials said on Wednesday.

Currently, Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya (JNRM), Andaman Law College, Andaman College (ANCOL), Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS), Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT), Tagore Government College of Education (TGCE) and Mahatma Gandhi Government College (MGGC) are affiliated to Pondicherry University.

Students are opposing the Centre’s plans to change the affiliation to the proposed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Institute of Higher Learning as a deemed-to-be university, instead of the existing Pondicherry University.

"For the last few days, we have been protesting against the move. We are demanding that the administration withdraw the proposal and maintain the existing affiliation as we fear that the transition could adversely affect ongoing courses and examinations, lead to an increase in fees, and impact the recognition of degrees," one of the protesting students said.

Student representatives said they are seeking written assurances from the authorities that academic continuity will be protected and that no additional financial burden will be imposed.

"We want clarity and transparency. Any decision affecting thousands of students should be taken only after proper consultation," a student leader said.

Political parties, including the Congress and CPI(M), have also extended support to the students, along with student unions such as NSUI, ABVP, and SFI.

TSG Bhasker, chairman of the campaign committee, Andaman and Nicobar Territorial Congress Committee (ANTCC), expressed solidarity with the protesters and urged the administration to reconsider the move in the interest of students from the remote island territory.

Meanwhile, the Andaman administration has issued a statement claiming that there will be no fee hike and that efforts are on to ensure a smooth academic transition.

Officials said consultations are ongoing and students' concerns are being examined.

"Students should not be worried as there will be no fee hike. Fees will remain nominal to ensure accessibility. The constituent colleges shall continue to function as they are with the existing infrastructure. We will ensure further augmentation of infrastructure for improving the quality of education under Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Institute of Higher Learning," Director (Education) Vikram Singh told PTI.

On whether stipends paid to students of the constituent colleges would be stopped, he said, "It will not be stopped, and the UT administration shall continue to fund the Institution Deemed to be University even after the five years of its establishment. Not the least, it will be NIRF and NAAC accredited as it is a mandatory requirement as per UGC (IDTBU) Regulations, 2023." PTI SN MNB

