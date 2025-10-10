Amit Shah reviews J&K security post-Pahalgam attack, urges ruthless anti-terror action

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a security review meeting here to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir post the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and called for “ruthless” action against infiltration and acts of terror, government sources said.

“We are committed to cripple the terror ecosystem in J&K. Our security forces will continue to have full freedom to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region,” Shah said in a post on X.

He reaffirmed the Modi government’s unwavering commitment to achieving the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir and said that because of the determined efforts of the security agencies, the terrorist network nurtured by "enemies of the nation" in the Union Territory had been almost crippled, the home ministry said in a statement.

“Shah assured that all necessary resources will continue to be provided to sustain these efforts. He also said that our security forces will continue to have full freedom of action to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region,” the statement said.

The home minister, during the meeting, appreciated the steps taken by the UT administration and security agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack, which have helped strengthen the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

Emphasising the vital role of all security agencies in working in a coordinated and vigilant manner to eliminate terrorism from the region, he said that with the onset of winter, security forces must remain fully prepared to ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border, the ministry said.

After the Pahalgam attack, there are continuous operations to dismantle the terror network in the Union Territory while also ensuring that tourism returns to normal.