MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 11 April 2025

Kerala: Ambulance driver gets life term in 19-year-old COVID patient rape case

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,12,000 on the convict

PTI Published 11.04.25, 06:15 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old COVID-19 patient while she was being transported to a first-line treatment centre near here in 2020.

The quantum of punishment was pronounced by the Principal Sessions Court. It had convicted Noufal, 29, who hails from Kayamkulam, on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,12,000 on the convict.

Also Read

The shocking incident allegedly took place at midnight on September 5, 2020, when the people of the country were living in the fear of COVID-19.

Hailing the verdict, investigating officers said that collecting evidence in the case was a highly complicated task due to the alarming spread of the virus in the state at the time.

However, the police managed to gather all the necessary evidence and ensured a proper sentence for the accused, they added.

The assault occurred in a deserted area of Aranmula while the victim was being taken from Adoor General Hospital to the COVID centre in Pandalam.

The incident came to light when the survivor recounted the harrowing experience to medical personnel upon arriving at the treatment facility.

Acting swiftly on her statement, the police apprehended Noufal and placed him under arrest.

The incident sparked widespread public outcry across the state, with many criticising the health authorities for sending a female patient alone in the ambulance.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

COVID-19 Patient Rape Case
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India defies bearish trend in world markets, Nifty & Sensex surge amid Trump's tariff pause

Tata Steel, Power Grid, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports were among the biggest gainers
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

There are no winners in a trade war, and going against the world will only lead to self-isolation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT