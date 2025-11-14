NAAC flags Al Falah University as ED widens probe into doctors linked to Red Fort blast

The Faridabad-based Al Falah University, three of whose employees have been linked to the Red Fort blast, has come under the scrutiny of education regulators over its allegedly misleading claims about accreditation, and that of the Enforcement Directorate over its funding.

A notice issued by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council has asked the private university to explain why the NAAC should not ask higher-education regulator UGC to withdraw the institution’s recognition.

According to the notice, the university had claimed on its website — which is no longer accessible — that its Al Falah School of Engineering and Technology and Al Falah School of Education and Training had “A” grades from the NAAC.

Ganesan Kannabiran, the NAAC director, told The Telegraph that the tech school and the education-and-training school had been accredited in 2013 and 2011, respectively, for five years each. So, the validity of their accreditations had expired long ago.

“After the expiry of the validity, the university has not taken any fresh accreditation. Its claim about the ‘A’ grades is completely misleading. We have issued a showcause. Based on their response, action will be taken,” Kannabiran said.

He said the NAAC usually debarred errant institutions from the accreditation process. Any other actions, he said, lie in the domain of the UGC.

“We have informed the UGC about the misleading claims by this university. It’s up to them to take any action they may deem fit,” Kannabiran said.

The two schools predate the university and were separate colleges when they were accredited.

A government official said the university, which sprawls 70 acres in the Dhauj area of Faridabad, was established in 2014 through a law passed by the Haryana Assembly. The UGC recognised the private university in 2015.

The university also has a School of Medical Science that offers courses like MBBS, MD and MS. It’s here that the three suspects worked.

The NAAC notice asks the university to explain why it should not ask the National Medical Commission, National Council for Teacher Education and the All India Council for Technical Education to withdraw their approval for the medical, teacher education and engineering programmes, respectively.

ED sources said the agency would probe the university’s funding as well as the financial transactions by the three doctors.

“We are already examining the audit of the university’s accounts,” an ED official said.

Dr Umar un Nabi, the lone occupant of the car that blew up near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 13 people, worked at the Al Falah Hospital, which is under the university.

His colleagues, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, were arrested on October 30 and November 10, respectively, for their alleged membership of a “white-collar terror module”.

All three are accused of links with the Pakistan-based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Ahead of Monday’s blast, nearly 3,000kg of “bomb-making material” was reportedly seized from two flats rented by Muzammil outside the Faridabad campus. Shaheen was arrested after an assault rifle and other weapons were reportedly found in her car.

On Wednesday, the university dismissed allegations of institutional complicity. It said in a statement that it had only a professional association with the two arrested doctors and was anguished by the developments. The statement was silent on Nabi.

Distancing itself from the terror-linked doctors, the university said it was a responsible institution and stood in solidarity with the nation.