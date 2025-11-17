Al Falah University chief gets two Delhi police summons amid forgery, terror module probe; brother arrested in MP scam

The Delhi Police have issued two summons to Al Falah University chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui as part of the ongoing investigation into the Faridabad terror module case, the recent blast near the Red Fort, and two separate FIRs filed against the university for cheating and forgery, officials said on Monday.

According to investigators, Siddiqui’s testimony is crucial to resolving multiple inconsistencies related to the university’s functioning and the activities of individuals associated with the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials noted that the inquiry has widened following last week’s blast near the Red Fort, in which 13 people were killed and several others injured.

Several suspects in the case are believed to have ties with the university, prompting scrutiny of institutional documents, financial trails and administrative approvals.

The Crime Branch registered two FIRs after the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) flagged serious discrepancies on Saturday.

Both bodies pointed to "major irregularities" during an assessment of the university’s accreditation submissions and shared their findings with the police.

"The FIRs pertain to alleged false accreditation documents and claims made by the university. The matter is being investigated in detail," a senior officer said.

Meanwhile, the probe has drawn links to a separate long-pending case in Madhya Pradesh, where Siddiqui’s brother has now been arrested.

Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, accused of orchestrating a major financial fraud in Mhow 25 years ago, was arrested from Hyderabad on Sunday, officials said.

"Hamood vanished from Mhow in 2000 after allegedly establishing a bogus private bank and luring hundreds of residents with promises of doubling their deposits. He had fled with his family soon after the scam surfaced, leaving authorities searching for him for decades. He was arrested in Hyderabad yesterday," Mhow Sub Divisional Officer of Police Lalit Singh Sikarwar told PTI.

Police in Mhow reopened the case after reviewing Javed Siddiqui’s background, which led them to Hamood, who had been living in Hyderabad and working in share trading while keeping a low profile, sources said. Investigators are now mapping his contacts and movements over the years to determine who may have aided him while he was absconding.

Notably, Delhi blast prime accused Dr Umar Un Nabi is a former student of Al Falah University, further intertwining the institution with the ongoing terror probe.

The Delhi Police reiterated that the summons issued to the university chairman are part of a broader investigation that intersects multiple cases. Further investigation is underway.