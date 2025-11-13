Al Falah doctors grilled in ‘white-collar’ terror module probe after Delhi blast

Investigators probing the “white-collar” terror module linked to the Red Fort car explosion questioned and detained several doctors and employees of Al Falah University in Faridabad on Wednesday.

Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both doctors at Al Falah Hospital, which is under the university, were arrested on October 30 and November 10, respectively. Another doctor, Umar Mohammad Nabi, the lone occupant of the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday, was also connected to Al Falah University. Nabi is believed to have died in the blast. All the doctors allegedly had links with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group.

“Our teams have been questioning several doctors and other staff and trying to gather information about Muzammil, Shaheen and Umar. The three doctors were suspected to have been running a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module that amassed a huge amount of explosives and was planning big attacks in Delhi,” said a Delhi police officer.

“We have questioned over 40 doctors and other staff there. Some doctors of the university have been detained,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the university dismissed allegations of institutional complicity and said in an official statement that it had only a professional association with the two doctors arrested in connection with the Delhi blast and was anguished by the developments.

Al Falah University, a private institution sprawling over 70 acres in Faridabad’s Dhauj, is 25km from the Haryana-Delhi border.

While distancing itself from the terror-linked doctors, the university underscored that it was a responsible institution and stood in solidarity with the nation.

“We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events,” a statement issued by the university vice-chancellor, Dr Bhupinder Kaur Anand, said.

Hours before the car blast on Monday, nearly 3,000kg of bomb-making material, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, was found in rooms rented by Muzammil outside the campus in Faridabad. Shaheen was arrested after an assault rifle and other weapons were found in her car.

The Al Falah group, the statement said, has been managing various institutions since 1997 and is recognised by the higher education regulator University Grants Commission.

“Our university has been conducting various academic and professional courses and has been training undergraduate MBBS students since 2019. The doctors trained and graduated from our institution are presently serving in reputed hospitals, institutions and organisations across India and abroad, holding responsible and distinguished positions,” it said.

“We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the investigating agencies. We wish to make it clear that the university has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the university,” it said.

The statement also condemned baseless reports aimed at maligning the university’s reputation. “The University also notes with deep concern that certain online platforms are circulating baseless and misleading stories with the clear intent of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the university. We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations.

“It is hereby clarified that no such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the university premises. The university laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses. Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by the regulatory authorities,” it said

The university was established by the Haryana Assembly under the Haryana Private University Act in 2014. The university has been running three colleges on the campus — Al Falah School of Engineering and Technology, Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology and Al-Falah School of Education and Training.