SC must stop retrospective environmental approvals, Sariska boundary revision: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of three other "urgent" environmental matters, including the redrawing of the Sariska tiger reserve boundaries.

In a post on X, the Congress general secretary referred to the apex court's order on Monday -- recalling, on its own, its November 20 verdict on the redefinition of the Aravallis -- and said it was most necessary and welcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former environment minister said the earlier verdict, had been "enthusiastically embraced by the Modi government".

"Now, three other urgent tasks await the Honourable Supreme Court on environmental matters that should also be taken up suo moto, like the Aravallis matter," he said.

Ramesh said on August 6, the court had put on hold the proposal of the Rajasthan government and the Government of India to redraw the boundaries of the Sariska Tiger Reserve to enable the reopening of around 57 closed mines. This proposal should be rejected categorically, he asserted.

He added that on November 18, the Supreme Court had also opened the door for a review of its earlier verdict from May 16 barring retrospective environmental approvals.

"Such approvals go against the very foundations of jurisprudence and make a mockery of governance. The review was uncalled for. Retrospective approvals should never be permitted," Ramesh said.

He also said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) was set up in October 2010 by an Act of Parliament after detailed consultations with the Supreme Court and with its full support and backing. Its powers have been thoroughly diluted over the past decade, according to the Congress leader.

"The Supreme Court's intervention is now essential to ensure that the NGT is allowed to function as per law without fear or favour," he said.

The apex court kept in abeyance the directions in its November 20 verdict that had accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges recommended by a committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

It also proposed to constitute a high-powered committee comprising domain experts to undertake an exhaustive and holistic examination of the issue.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.