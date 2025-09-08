Ahead of PM Modi’s Punjab visit, AAP demands Rs 20,000-crore flood relief package

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit flood-ravaged Punjab on Tuesday, the ruling AAP has demanded that he announces a relief package of Rs 20,000 crore for the border state.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The death toll due to the devastating floods stands at 48 while crops on 1.76 lakh hectares have been damaged.

PM Modi will visit the state on September 9 to take stock of the situation.

Modi was deeply concerned about the flood situation in Punjab and was closely monitoring it, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said.

On Monday, Punjab Cabinet ministers Aman Arora, Barinder Kumar Goyal and Dr Balbir Singh demanded that the PM should announce a relief package of at least Rs 20,000 crore for the state during his visit.

"I welcome him with folded hands for his visit. I also expect that he should be seen standing by Punjab during his visit," Arora told reporters here.

The AAP leaders also demanded that the central government should release Rs 60,000 crore of the state's funds.

A few days ago, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had written to Modi to release Rs 60,000 crore of the state's funds, which he claimed were "stuck" with the government of India while highlighting that the state was grappling with one of the worst flood disasters in decades.

The amount includes Rs 50,000 crore in revenue losses due to implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) regime and Rs 8,000 crore withheld in Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Market Development Fund (MDF) during the past three and half years.

Speaking to reporters, Arora said, "Even though the PM has not uttered a word yet for the flood-hit Punjab, he is our PM and I welcome him with folded hands for his visit. I also expect that he should be seen standing by Punjab during his visit," Arora told reporters here.

Referring to Mann's recent letter to the PM, Arora said it is Punjab's right and it should be released.

Noting that the prevailing flood situation was even worse than the 1988 deluge, Arora said, "the Centre should announce a relief package of at least Rs 20,000 crore for Punjab." He stated that over 4.50 lakh acres of crops have been damaged in the floods, besides loss of livestock and damage to houses.

There is going to be a challenge for farmers for growing the next crop as the silt is deposited in the flood-hit fields, Arora, who is also the president of the AAP's Punjab unit, said.

"We welcome your (PM) arrival but you should also announce release of state's Rs 60,000 crore and a relief package of Rs 20,000 crore in the hour of crisis," he said.

Accusing the Centre of meting out step-motherly treatment towards Punjab, Arora questioned the silence of Punjab's BJP leaders during the crisis, suggesting they should focus on securing a special package for the state instead of just indulging in "photo ops".

He slammed Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for blaming illegal mining in rivers for flooding, accusing him of engaging in "disaster tourism" by getting pictures clicked during his recent visit to Punjab.

On September 4, Chouhan visited the affected areas in Punjab and inspected the extent of crop damage and called it a situation of 'jal pralai (deluge) and also assured farmers that the Centre would make every effort to bail them out of this crisis.

Arora said the state's dire situation demands concrete action, not just token gestures.

The AAP leader also demanded a hike in flood compensation as over 4.50 lakh acres of farmland has submerged, over 3 lakh livestock have been affected and several houses damaged by the recent devastating deluge.

The minister reaffirmed that the AAP government firmly stands with the people of Punjab and is taking every possible step to recuperate the state from this natural fury.

He emphasised that the government will continue to advocate for the Centre's support and ensure that Punjab's voice is heard at the highest levels, pushing for the necessary relief and assistance to address the state's challenges.

The floods in Punjab are a result of swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, heavy rains in recent days in Punjab also intensified the flooding situation, aggravating the challenges faced by residents.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.