After Pahalgam, with what face can I ask for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that he will not demand statehood for the union territory at a time when the entire nation is grieving the loss of 26 lives due to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam.

The demand for statehood has been a contentious issue between the Centre and the Opposition ever since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

"I will not use this moment to demand statehood. After Pahalgam, with what face can I ask for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir? Meri kya itni sasti siyasat hai? We have talked about statehood in the past and will do so in the future too, but it will be shameful on my part if I go and tell the central government that 26 people have died, now give me statehood..." said J&K CM Omar Abdullah.

He said that while statehood remains a key part of the J&K government's agenda and will continue to remain so, this is not the time to rake up the issue.

"... This incident affected the entire country. We have seen many such attacks in the past... An attack of such a large scale has been carried out after 21 years in Baisaran... I did not know how to apologise to the families of the deceased... Being the host, it was my duty to send the tourists back safely. I couldn't do it. I do not have the words to seek an apology..." said the CM.

During his address to the state assembly, Abdullah also said his government would strengthen people's crusade against terrorism as it can be defeated only by the cooperation of the public.

Abdullah, however, cautioned that the government should avoid any step that will alienate the public.

"Militancy or terrorism will finish when people are with us. Given people's outrage against the terror, this is the beginning of its finishing if we take proper steps," the chief minister said, winding up a discussion on a resolution in the House to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack.

"We should not take any step that will alienate people. We cannot control a terrorist with a gun but we can end militancy if people are with us. I think that time has come," he said.

Referring to the unprecedented and spontaneous protests across Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said Srinagar's Jamia Masjid for the first time observed a two-minute silence before Friday prayers.

"We can understand its meaning. We will try to strengthen this change," the chief minister said.