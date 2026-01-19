After backlash, 'lucky' AR Rahman changes tune, clarifies ‘communal’ bias remark on Bollywood

Music composer A.R. Rahman, who had stirred up a hornets' nest with his remarks on alleged “communal” bias in the Hindi film industry, issued a statement on Sunday in which the two-time Oscar winner said he “never wished to cause pain”.

In a video message posted on his social media handles, Rahman sought to clarify his stand, emphasising that India had always been central to his life and creative journey. He spoke about music being his primary medium of expression and connection, all the while underlining that he never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt,” Rahman, 59, said.

He said he felt “fortunate to be an Indian”, adding that the country offered him a space that valued creative freedom and celebrated diverse voices.

Rahman highlighted how working in such an environment shaped his artistic outlook.

Reflecting on his journey so far, the composer spoke about several projects that reinforced his purpose and outlook in life. “From nurturing Jhalaa presented at the Wave Summit in front of the honourable Prime Minister and Rooh-e-Noor, to collaborating with the young Naga musicians to create a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine Orchestra, also building Secret Mountain, India’s first multicultural virtual band and the honour of scoring Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer, each journey has strengthened my purpose,” he added.

At the end of the video, Rahman expressed gratitude to India and reaffirmed his commitment to creating music that, in his words, “honours the past, celebrates the present and inspires the future”.

In a recent interview with the BBC Asian Network, the usually reticent Rahman had, among other things, said that work from the Hindi film industry had slowed for him in recent years, attributing this change to “shifting power dynamics” and suggesting that “non-creative” people now held sway, leading to fewer Hindi film offers for him.

Asked by the interviewer whether he felt there was any other reason for the dwindling offers, Rahman said it could be “a communal thing also, but not in my face”. Born a Hindu, Rahman converted to Islam when he was 23 following a transformative encounter with a Sufi healer.

Rahman said he heard “Chinese whispers” about being replaced in projects following the intervention of some non-creative people, alluding to top bosses at some music companies and production houses.”

AR Rahman

“They booked you and the music company went and funded the movie and got five composers. And I said, ‘Oh, that’s great. Rest for me. I can chill out with my family,’” said the man who started his prolific music career in 1992 by composing the songs for Mani Ratnam’s Roja, which earned him a National Award.

Last year, Rahman scored the music for Ratnam’s The Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan. His work in Bollywood last year included Chhaava and Tere Ishk Mein.

Rahman, in the same interview, also came down heavily on Chhaava, the second-biggest Hindi blockbuster of 2025 starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead as braveheart warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, was called out by a section of critics for being propagandist, but drew audiences to the theatres in large numbers.

Rahman told the BBC Asian Network that he believed that Chhaava was “a divisive film”. “I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but I think the core of it is to show bravery,” he said.

Asked if such divisions influenced his choice of projects, Rahman was firm about drawing the line at intent. “Some films are made with bad intention. I try to avoid those movies,” he said.

The composer, often referred to as the “Mozart of Madras”, also reflected on creating art in an increasingly polarised climate. Commenting on the responsibility of artistes, he said: “That’s the reason God is giving more power to people like us so that we can replace the bad with good... by word, action, art.”

The interview faced intense backlash online over the last two days. Several pilloried Rahman over his “communal bias” claims, while others attributed the slowing down of offers to the changing taste in music and fewer projects by filmmakers such as Ashutosh Gowariker, Subhash Ghai and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for whom Rahman scored some of his most memorable music early in his career.

Over the last decade, however, Rahman has scored for almost every top filmmaker like Imtiaz Ali and Aanand L. Rai. His next big project is Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Rahman has teamed up with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer for the project.

The response of the Hindi film industry to Rahman’s claims ranged from outrage to denial.

BJP MP and actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut, known for her penchant for flying off the handle, branded Rahman “communal”.

“Dear @arrahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you,” Kangana posted on social media.

“I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you. Forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don’t want to be part of a propaganda film. Ironically, Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics. Even opposition party leaders sent me fan letters appreciating the film for its balanced and compassionate approach but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you #emergency,” she added.

Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who has worked with Rahman on Lagaan, Swades, Fire and Earth, had a more measured and dignified response to the composer’s statements.

Asked if he had felt sidelined in the Hindi film industry, Akhtar said: “I have never felt this way. I meet people here in Mumbai. They have great respect for him. Rahman is such a big man. Even a small producer is afraid to go to him. But I don’t think there is any communal element in this.”

Singer Shaan said he himself was getting less work over the last few years, but didn’t feel there was a “communal or minority bias”.

Talking to IANS, Shaan said: “I have been singing for so many years and I am also not getting much work. But I don’t go into it much because I feel it is a personal thing. Everyone has their own thoughts and likes. And how much work we should get is not in our hands.”

“I don’t think there is any communal minority angle. Whatever you are saying, it doesn’t happen in music. If there was such a thing, then all our three superstars (Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan), who have been in the minority for 30 years, but their fans... are increasing. So it doesn’t happen. Do good work, do good music and don’t think about all this,” he added.

Singer Hariharan, however, did acknowledge that there was “a grey area”, especially when it came to corporate powers taking creative decisions.

Agreeing with Rahman, Hariharan, whose work with Rahman includes Tu hi re from Bombay and Aye hairathe from Guru, said: “I really wish there were more creative people, or at least people who genuinely understand music, taking these calls. You have to think about creativity first and money later. If you only think of money when it comes to art, then who knows what the future will be.”