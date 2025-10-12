MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 12 October 2025

Adult male tiger sneaks into Gondia city near collector’s office, rescued after five-hour operation

The team from the forest department took five hours to tranquilise the tiger, which was subsequently sent to the Wildlife Training and Research Center in Nagpur

PTI Published 12.10.25, 06:53 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A full-grown male tiger entered Maharashtra’s Gondia city on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and was rescued after a 5-hour operation, forest officials said.

Passersby spotted the big cat in the Ring Road area, where the offices of the district collector and superintendent of police are located.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being alerted, the forest department rushed a team, under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forest Pavankumar Jong, to rescue the wild animal, an official said. Police personnel were also deployed to manage the crowd gathered at the spot.

The team from the forest department took five hours to tranquilise the tiger, which was subsequently sent to the Wildlife Training and Research Center in Nagpur, the official said.

Former honourary wildlife warden Sawan Bahekar, who also heads the organisation Sustainable Environment and Wildlife Assemblage, said this was the same tiger that was rescued on June 20 from Anjora village in Amgaon tehsil in the district.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Tiger Tranquillisation Human-animal Conflict
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian-American who could decide the AI arms race

Sriram Krishnan is the 6ft 6in tech guru steering US policy in the battle for AI supremacy with China
Mamata Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

Private medical colleges should not allow students, especially girls, to go out at night

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT