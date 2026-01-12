Germany wants closer security cooperation with India to reduce Russia reliance, says Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Germany wants to cooperate more closely on security issues with India to reduce the latter's reliance on Russia, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
The countries signed a memorandum of understanding to that effect during Merz's first trip to the South Asian nation, in addition to agreements on critical minerals, the health sector and an artificial intelligence innovation centre.
"India and Germany are working together to build secure, trusted and resilient supply chains. The MoUs being signed today on all these issues will give new momentum and strength to our cooperation," said Modi at a joint news conference.
India still works closely with Russia, where much of its military equipment originates, on security policy, and it is one of the largest buyers of Russian gas and oil alongside China.
Germany is working to ensure the Indian government prevents Indian companies from circumventing sanctions on Russia and reduce its energy imports - demands India has so far rejected.
Merz also called for India and the European Union to conclude negotiations on a free trade agreement during, with his visit intended to provide impetus for concluding a deal by the end of January.
The world is experiencing "a renaissance of protectionism," said Merz, and this damages Germany and India.
Modi and Merz also visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad in the morning and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
After paying floral tributes at the statue of the Father of the Nation, both leaders visited 'Hriday Kunj', a room inside the ashram where Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba lived during India's freedom struggle.
At the ashram, Merz also witnessed how khadi yarn is woven using the 'charkha', or spinning wheel.
After paying tributes at the historic ashram, both leaders reached Sabarmati Riverfront, where PM Modi inaugurated the International Kite Festival-2026 and later enjoyed kite flying with Chancellor Merz.
At the venue, Modi and Merz interacted with women artisans and understood the process of making kites. After the inauguration, both the leaders took a ride on the ground in an open vehicle and also tried their hands at flying kites.
As many as 135 kitists from 50 countries and nearly 1,000 kite enthusiasts from India are participating in the International Kite Festival-2026 in Ahmedabad, according to a Gujarat government release.
As part of the festival, the kitists have already visited places like Rajkot, Surat, Dholavira (in Kutch) and Statue of Unity (Narmada) during the last two days and enthralled the visitors, it said, adding that the festival in Ahmedabad will continue till January 14.
Last year, the festival attracted more than 3.83 lakh visitors across Gujarat.
Through the 'International Kite Festival', Gujarat Tourism is attracting visitors to leading cultural and tourist destinations, such as Dholavira and the Statue of Unity.
More than five lakh tourists are expected to visit Gujarat to witness the International Kite Festival this year, the release added.