Golden Globes fashion: Jennifer Lawrence in sheer gown to Ariana Grande’s lean look

A slew of Hollywood celebrities, including Julia Roberts, Leslie Mann, Blackpink’s Lisa and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, added glamour and glitz to the 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony held at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday morning (IST). Here’s a look at who wore what on the red carpet.

1 18 Instagram/ @goldenglobes

Priyanka Chopra appeared at the prestigious awards event along with husband Nick Jonas. While Priyanka slayed in a black off-shoulder corset gown, Nick sported a monochrome tuxedo.

Priyanka presented an award at the awards ceremony alongside K-pop band Blackpink member Lisa. The duo presented the award for best actor in a television drama.

2 18 Instagram/ @goldenglobes

Dylan Efron and Connor Wood lit up the event with their smiles. While Efron looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo paired with a crisp blue shirt and bow tie, Wood opted for a black suit styled with a white shirt and a dramatic ribbon-style necktie.

3 18 Instagram/ @selenagomez

Singer Selena Gomes attended the 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony along with husband Benny Blanco.

Selena owned the red carpet in a monochrome evening gown featuring a feathered off-shoulder neckline. Red lipstick and diamond earrings rounded off her look.

4 18 Instagram/ @goldenglobes

Actress Julia Roberts paired her black evening gown with a striking red statement necklace. Loose hair and minimal makeup completed the look.

Roberts earned a standing ovation while presenting the award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the ceremony. She was also nominated for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her performance in After the Hunt.

5 18 Instagram/ @goldenglobes

Blackpink’s Lisa stunned in a shimmering silver embellished gown with sheer detailing and a high-neck silhouette.

6 18 Instagram/ @goldenglobes

Teyana Taylor, who won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for One Battle After Another, posed for a photo with Ariana Grande.

7 18 Instagram/ @goldenglobes

Noah Wyle hit the red carpet in a black suit with crisp lapels, paired with a sleek satin black bow tie. At the ceremony, he won a Golden Globe for his role in The Pitt, which was also named Best Drama Series.

8 18 Instagram/ @joshu_acoustic

Korean-American singer-songwriter Joshua Hong, a member of K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN, also made a stylish appearance on the red carpet.

9 18 Instagram/ @goldenglobes

Icelandic-Chinese jazz-pop singer Laufey struck a pose in an orange, ruched, floor-length gown with a high neckline, cap sleeves, and a subtle trailing train. Minimal accessories and a slicked-back bun elevated her look.

10 18 Instagram/ @goldenglobes

Ayo Edebiri appeared in a dark green gown, teaming it with understated styling for an elegant finish.

11 18 Instagram/ @goldenglobes

Derek Hough, Mary Beth Barone and Maura Higgins also made stylish appearances on the red carpet.

12 18 Instagram/ @goldenglobes

Wagner Moura attended the Golden Globe Awards in an all-white suit.

13 18 Instagram/ @goldenglobes

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams presented the award for best supporting female actor in a TV series at the Golden Globe Awards 2026.

While Storrie stepped onto the red carpet in a monochrome suit, Williams opted for a white tuxedo jacket over an open-collar satin shirt paired with a white cummerbund and black trousers.

14 18 Instagram/ @goldenglobes

Elle Fanning dazzled in a blush pink-lavender floral sequined gown. She paired the outfit with a statement neckpiece.

15 18 Instagram/ @goldenglobes

Leonardo De Caprio and Owen Cooper were caught posing for a photo at the awards ceremony. Cooper won his first Golden Globe, taking the trophy for best actor in a supporting role on television.

16 18 Instagram/ @ kevinbacon

Kevin Bacon attended the Golden Globe Awards with Kyra.

17 18 X/@EnimolaDaniel

Actress-singer Jennifer Lawrence made a striking appearance in a sheer Givenchy gown with floral embellishments.

18 18 Instagram/ @goldenglobes

Jennifer Lopez opted for a Jean-Louis Scherrer gown by Stéphane Rolland featuring a nude mesh turtleneck adorned with brown swirling appliqué that extended into a dramatic tulle mermaid skirt.