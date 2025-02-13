Aaditya Thackeray meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, calls it 'gesture of friendship'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray on Thursday met AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, describing it a "gesture of friendship".

He also raised concern over "electoral irregularities".

"Governments keep coming and going but relationships continue. We met Kejriwal as a gesture of friendship. However, our democracy is not free and fair. Elections are not free and fair," Thackeray said after the meeting.

Accompanied by senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi, among others, Thackeray discussed the recent assembly election in Delhi and the future of the opposition INDIA bloc.

The BJP swept to power, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while AAP managed 22 in the February 5 polls.

The Kejriwal-led AAP has been alleging that the Congress, which drew a blank for the third consecutive elections, sabotaged its chances on at least 13 seats.

The Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and AAP are all constituents of the opposition bloc, formed ahead of last year's Lok Sabha elections.

Thackeray also accused the Election Commission (EC) of large-scale manipulation in voters' lists in multiple states, including Maharashtra, Haryana, Odisha and Delhi.

"The EC has snatched people's right to vote. It is not even ready to discuss this issue," he said and added the matter would be formally raised by the opposition.

Thackeray emphasised that free and fair elections were "necessary for the country."

