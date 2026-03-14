741 LPG cylinders seized in Chhattisgarh amid crackdown on hoarding, black marketing

As many as 741 LPG cylinders were seized from 102 locations across Chhattisgarh as part of a crackdown on hoarding and black marketing amid the West Asia crisis, an official has said.

Teams from the Food Department and district administration have been conducting surprise inspections at suspected locations to curb hoarding of domestic LPG cylinders, an official release stated on Friday.

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"So far, 741 cylinders have been seized from 102 places across the state. Raipur district recorded the highest number of seizures with 392 domestic LPG cylinders confiscated, followed by Bilaspur district, where 130 cylinders were seized," it said.

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It stated that five LPG bottling plants are operational in the state, comprising two each run by Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and one by Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

It added that an adequate stock of domestic LPG was available at these plants and bottling was being carried out at full capacity.

"Refilled cylinders are being regularly supplied to 540 LPG distributors across all districts of the state. Sufficient stock of petrol and diesel is available in the state and is being supplied to consumers through 2,465 fuel pumps," the release pointed out.

The release informed that Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel chaired a review meeting on March 12 with Food Department Secretary Reena Baba Saheb Kangale and officials from oil companies to assess the situation, following which a state-level control and monitoring committee was formed on March 13 under the food department director.

Oil companies have fixed a minimum gap of 25 days between two LPG refill bookings, advising consumers to book refill cylinders accordingly, it added.

"The availability and distribution of LPG, petrol and diesel are being reviewed daily, and citizens should not believe rumours or misinformation regarding shortages. Consumers can register complaints related to the supply and distribution of LPG, petrol or diesel at the Food Department's call centre numbers 1800-233-3663 and 1967," the statement said.

During a video conference meeting on March 13, the Union Secretary of Consumer Affairs informed food secretaries of all states that adequate stock of domestic LPG and petrol-diesel is available in the country.

States have also been asked to take immediate action against hoarding and black marketing of these commodities, it added.

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