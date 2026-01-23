61 arrested in tri-state wildlife crime crackdown as forest teams seize pangolin scales, skins

Forest officials from Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh have arrested 61 people allegedly involved in wildlife crimes during a coordinated crackdown carried out across protected forest areas over nearly three months, officials said on Thursday.

The joint operation was conducted between November 2025 and January 20, resulting in arrests across protected areas of the three states, Deputy Director of Palamu Tiger Reserve Prajesh Jena told reporters in Medininagar.

During the drive, forest teams recovered poisonous snake venom, deer and leopard skins, and around 60 kg of pangolin scales, along with three country-made firearms, Jena said.

The operation involved senior forest officials, with officers of the rank of Divisional Forest Officer from Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand actively participating in planning and execution, he added.

Jena said the arrests and seizures underscore the continued scale of organised wildlife crime networks operating across state boundaries, often exploiting remote forest corridors and protected areas.

He added that wildlife crimes are also reported from central Indian forest corridors, making enforcement efforts crucial for conservation.

Despite sustained enforcement efforts, demand for wildlife products remains high in parts of South Asia, where such items are allegedly used for medicinal purposes, he said, pointing to the challenges faced by authorities in curbing illegal trade.

Officials said the joint operation reflects growing coordination among states to tackle wildlife trafficking, which often involves sophisticated supply chains and armed offenders.

Forest authorities added that further investigations are underway to identify buyers and interstate links connected to the seized wildlife contraband and firearms.