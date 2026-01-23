MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 23 January 2026

61 arrested in tri-state wildlife crime crackdown as forest teams seize pangolin scales, skins

A total of 61 people allegedly involved in wildlife crimes were arrested during a joint operation carried out by forest officers of Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh between November, 2025 and January 20

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 23.01.26, 01:44 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Forest officials from Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh have arrested 61 people allegedly involved in wildlife crimes during a coordinated crackdown carried out across protected forest areas over nearly three months, officials said on Thursday.

The joint operation was conducted between November 2025 and January 20, resulting in arrests across protected areas of the three states, Deputy Director of Palamu Tiger Reserve Prajesh Jena told reporters in Medininagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the drive, forest teams recovered poisonous snake venom, deer and leopard skins, and around 60 kg of pangolin scales, along with three country-made firearms, Jena said.

Also Read

The operation involved senior forest officials, with officers of the rank of Divisional Forest Officer from Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand actively participating in planning and execution, he added.

Jena said the arrests and seizures underscore the continued scale of organised wildlife crime networks operating across state boundaries, often exploiting remote forest corridors and protected areas.

He added that wildlife crimes are also reported from central Indian forest corridors, making enforcement efforts crucial for conservation.

Despite sustained enforcement efforts, demand for wildlife products remains high in parts of South Asia, where such items are allegedly used for medicinal purposes, he said, pointing to the challenges faced by authorities in curbing illegal trade.

Officials said the joint operation reflects growing coordination among states to tackle wildlife trafficking, which often involves sophisticated supply chains and armed offenders.

Forest authorities added that further investigations are underway to identify buyers and interstate links connected to the seized wildlife contraband and firearms.

RELATED TOPICS

Wildlife Crime Pangolin Scales Leopard Skin Snake Venom
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India, EU set to announce on Tuesday conclusion of free trade pact after years of talks

If finalised and ratified by the European Parliament, a process that could take at least a year, the trade pact would boost Indian exports such as textiles and jewellery, the official said
Aaditya Thackeray
Quote left Quote right

Mining projects in Tadoba tiger reserve corridor will inflict unchecked ecological damage

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT