4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck the Kashmir Valley early on Monday, triggering panic among residents in Pattan and nearby areas of Baramulla district, officials said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Data from the National Centre for Seismology showed that the quake occurred at 5.35 am at a depth of 10 km.

The epicentre was located in the Pattan area, around 10 km northeast of Gulmarg, a popular tourist destination. Officials said tremors were felt for nearly 20 seconds.

The magnitude of the earthquake was initially reported as 4.6 but was later revised to 4.7 following a review.

The Kashmir Valley lies in a highly active seismic zone. The National Seismic Hazard Map released by the Bureau of Indian Standards in November last year places the entire Himalayan arc, including Kashmir, in seismic Zone VI.

The region has a history of high-intensity earthquakes.

On October 8, 2005, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck areas on both sides of the Line of Control, flattening large parts of Kashmir and leaving thousands dead while causing extensive damage to infrastructure.