MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 02 February 2026

4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

The epicentre was located in the Pattan area, around 10 km northeast of Gulmarg, a popular tourist destination

PTI Published 02.02.26, 09:31 AM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck the Kashmir Valley early on Monday, triggering panic among residents in Pattan and nearby areas of Baramulla district, officials said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Data from the National Centre for Seismology showed that the quake occurred at 5.35 am at a depth of 10 km.

ADVERTISEMENT

The epicentre was located in the Pattan area, around 10 km northeast of Gulmarg, a popular tourist destination. Officials said tremors were felt for nearly 20 seconds.

Also Read

The magnitude of the earthquake was initially reported as 4.6 but was later revised to 4.7 following a review.

The Kashmir Valley lies in a highly active seismic zone. The National Seismic Hazard Map released by the Bureau of Indian Standards in November last year places the entire Himalayan arc, including Kashmir, in seismic Zone VI.

The region has a history of high-intensity earthquakes.

On October 8, 2005, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck areas on both sides of the Line of Control, flattening large parts of Kashmir and leaving thousands dead while causing extensive damage to infrastructure.

RELATED TOPICS

Kashmir Tremors
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Manufacturing focus for India in Budget 2026-27 amid Trump tariff turbulence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the budget as “futuristic” and as an “ambitious road map” for “Make In India” and “atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India), referring to the allocations to priority sectors
Union Budget 2026 welfare gap
Quote left Quote right

Govt is making higher allocations and slashing them in the revised budget deliberately

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT