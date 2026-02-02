Ajit Pawar memorial to be set up at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati

A memorial for late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will come up on the premises of Vidya Pratishthan, the Baramati-based educational institution founded by the Pawar family.

The decision follows his death in a plane crash near the airstrip at Baramati airport in Pune district on January 28.

Ajit Pawar (66) and four others were killed in the crash, sending shockwaves across Maharashtra’s political landscape, particularly in Baramati, a region closely identified with the Pawar family’s public life for decades.

Kiran Gujar, a close aide of Ajit Pawar and a confidant of the Pawar family, said the memorial has been planned at Vidya Pratishthan, where Pawar’s last rites were performed.

“Today, Sharad Pawar saheb, before heading to Mumbai, visited the venue of the last rites along with Pratibha Pawar and instructed me, and the trustees of Vidya Pratishthan, to chalk out a plan for Ajit Dada's memorial,” Gujar told PTI.

According to Gujar, discussions will be held with the trustees of the institution in the coming days to finalise the design and structure of the memorial.

Ajit Pawar remained a central figure in Maharashtra politics for over three decades. Known for his strong hold over Baramati, he played a key role in shaping the region’s political and administrative trajectory.