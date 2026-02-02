MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 02 February 2026

Tax-slash fillip for overseas studies: Government cuts TCS on foreign education remittances

'I propose to reduce TCS rate for pursuing education and for medical purposes under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) from 5 per cent to 2 per cent,' Sitharaman said in her budget speech

Basant Kumar Mohanty Published 02.02.26, 10:45 AM
TCS cut foreign education remittances

Representational image

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced that the government would reduce the tax collected at source (TCS) to 2 per cent from 5 per cent on foreign education remittances.

“I propose to reduce TCS rate for pursuing education and for medical purposes under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) from 5 per cent to 2 per cent,” Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement came at a time the number of Indian students opting for overseas education remains substantially high. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said on July 24 last year that 7.5 lakh Indian students went abroad for education in 2022, 8.92 lakh in 2023 and 7.59 lakh in 2024 (see chart).

TCS cut foreign education remittances

Ravi Lochan Singh, managing director of Calcutta-based education consultancy firm Global Reach, said the reduction of TCS on remittances was a welcome step in view of high forex rates and the weakening of the rupee, which had made studying overseas more expensive.

“Ideally we should not have TCS on remittances for overseas studies but at this time we welcome the reduction. Education agents who were receiving foreign exchange as fees from the universities will now be treated as exporters instead of being intermediaries. It is another welcome move," Singh said.

RELATED TOPICS

Union Budget Nirmala Sitharaman
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Union Budget’s tax on animal imports could spell setback for Ambani family’s Vantara

The facility has been at the centre of contention after a UN wildlife trade body claimed discrepancies last year in trade data. India’s Supreme Court cleared it of any wrongdoing
Dmitry Medvedev
Quote left Quote right

The situation is very dangerous. We are not interested in a global conflict. We're not crazy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT