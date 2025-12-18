26 Indians in Russian armed forces dead, seven missing, Centre tells Parliament

Twenty-six Indians working in the Russian armed forces have reportedly died, while seven have been marked as missing by the Russian side, the government informed Parliament on Thursday, detailing the steps taken to secure the return of those still serving and to assist families of the deceased.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said efforts are under way for the early discharge of 50 Indian nationals currently believed to be serving in the Russian Army.

“As per information available, 202 Indian nationals are believed to have been recruited into the Russian armed forces. Concerted efforts by the government have resulted in early discharge of 119 of them; 26 are reported to have lost their lives and seven are reported missing by the Russian side. Efforts are ongoing for early discharge of 50 individuals,” Singh said.

The query sought details on Indian nationals identified as having been illegally recruited or forced to work in the Russian armed forces, the number of fatalities and missing persons since 2022, and the status of repatriation of mortal remains.

The minister said the Ministry of External Affairs has “provided assistance in repatriation of mortal remains of 10 deceased Indian nationals to India, and local cremation of two deceased Indian nationals”.

He added that “DNA samples of family members of 18 Indians, who were reported dead or missing, have been shared with the Russian authorities in an effort to help establish the identity of some of the deceased Indian nationals”.

The government was also asked about Indian nationals estimated to be stuck working in the Russian Army, the communications exchanged with Russia seeking their repatriation, and whether the mortal remains of any Indians killed in the Russia-Ukraine war are yet to be brought back to India.

Responding, Singh said the ministry, the Indian Mission and posts in Russia have assisted Indians discharged from the Russian Army in returning home, including by facilitating travel documents and providing air tickets wherever required.

The Indian Mission in Russia has also helped with the evacuation of mortal remains. “Once the mortal remains are shifted to a safe zone, the identification process involves matching of DNA samples with the next of kin. When the identity is conclusively established, the Indian embassy assists in completion of requisite documentation for local cremation or transportation of mortal remains to India, in close coordination with the family,” Singh said.

The government remains “continuously engaged” with the Russian side to ensure the safety, well-being and early discharge of all Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces. “This matter is discussed at various levels, including during interactions between leaders, ministers and officials of the two sides,” the minister said.