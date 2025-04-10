26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana produced before Delhi court amid high security

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused, was brought to Delhi court on Thursday night.

Rana was produced before Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) judge Chander Jit Singh, who is currently hearing arguments on Rana's custody proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA.

Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority will represent Rana.

Rana was brought to the court in a cavalcade of multiple vehicles, including jail van, armoured Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) vehicle and an ambulance.

Ahead of the production of Rana before the court, the Delhi Police removed mediapersons and members of the public from the court premises, citing security concerns.

While asking the mediapersons to leave, police said it was ensuring that the court premises was fully vacant.

Police authorities cited security and safety concerns for restricting people's access to the court complex, and said "no one would be permitted inside".

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India earlier on Thursday after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.