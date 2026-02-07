23-year-old merchant navy cadet missing off Mauritius coast, search underway

A 23-year-old merchant navy official, Sarthak Mohapatra from Bhadrak, has been missing near the Mauritius coast since February 3.

Sarthak, a deck cadet, was on duty aboard MV EA Jersey, a vessel under Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Pvt Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarthak’s mother, Rasmita Mohapatra, said: “The vessel had sailed from China to West Africa and was returning to China via Singapore. On February 2, Sarthak spoke to me but since then we have no information on his whereabouts. We are worried. The government should intervene and ensure his safe return.”

She posted on X: “I m a distressed mother seeking urgent help. My son Cadet Sarthak Mohapatra has gone missing while on board vessel M.V. EA Jersey on 3rd Feb 2026 during sailing.”

“They are only saying that he is missing... I suspect that something wrong has happened to my child. My son does not even come out from his room until he is being called for. All effort should be made to bring back my son.”

She added: “On February 3, he was seen on the ship. When the ship boy went to serve food, he did not find him. I suspect something serious. The government should launch a probe to track his phone and bring him back home. I have brought it to the notice of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), chief minister (Mohan Charan Majhi) and others through letters. I am ruined.”

Sarthak’s friends and relatives have also come forward demanding a probe into his disappearance.

“I spoke to him (Sarthak) on February 2. Everything seemed normal. On the morning of February 3, we received the first notification that he had gone missing. Even after 72 hours, there is no fresh news on him. Search and rescue operations are underway,” said Saswat Mahalick, one of Sarthak’s friends, who was seen consoling his

mother.

He added: “Our demand is that any internal investigation be shared with us, including camera footage. We urge the government to ensure pressure is exerted on the company to share the information of investigation

so far.”

He demanded the retrieval of CCTV footage from the ship and its handover to the investigating agency.

Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik wrote on social media: “Deeply concerned about the disappearance of cadet Sarthak Mohapatra from Odisha. My thoughts are with his family. I urge the Directorate General of Shipping, Government of India and the ministry of external affairs to extend urgent assistance and co-ordinate with all stakeholders to support the family and expedite such efforts. Praying for Sarthak’s safe return.”