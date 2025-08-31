MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
19 NHPC workers trapped after landslide blocks tunnels at Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand

Dharchula deputy district magistrate said that machines have been deployed to remove the debris, and the way will be cleared by evening, after which all the workers will be able to come out

PTI Published 31.08.25, 06:12 PM

Nineteen workers of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) were trapped inside a power house on Sunday as a landslide blocked normal and emergency tunnels of Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, officials said.

Dharchula Deputy District Magistrate Jitendra Verma said that machines have been deployed to remove the debris, and the way will be cleared by evening, after which all the workers will be able to come out.

The path leading to the normal and emergency tunnels of the Dhauliganga power project in Ealagarh area near Dharchula here in the district was blocked due to a landslide caused by heavy rains.

He said that despite the continuous falling of debris, the work of clearing the way is underway with the help of JCB machines of the Border Roads Organisation.

Verma said that all the workers are safe and they will come out after the way to the power house is opened.

He also said that power generation from the power project is continuing normally.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

