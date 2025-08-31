Flood washes away Uttarakhand bridge, multiple villages cut off in border area

A motorable bridge on the Jyotirmath-Malari highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district got washed away due to heavy rains, severing connectivity to more than a dozen villages in the border area of the ​​​​Niti Valley.

An excavator being used to clear debris from blocked Mandal-Chopta road, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. PTI picture

Heavy rains in the upstream swelled the seasonal Tamak stream, and its gushing waters damaged the bridge around 2 am on Sunday, said district administration officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no report of any loss of life in this incident that occurred in this area located on the banks of Dhauliganga, a tributary of the Alaknanda river.

Meanwhile, the Badrinath National Highway has been closed after debris accumulated at two places -- Bhanirpani and Paaglanala -- between Chamoli and Jyotirmath. The district administration said that debris is being removed with machines to restore traffic on the route.

The Kund-Chamoli National Highway connecting Kedarnath to Chamoli is also blocked due to a landslide near Bairagana, and efforts are on to open it.

Excavators being used to clear debris from blocked Badrinath National Highway after landslides, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. PTI picture

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.