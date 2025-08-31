MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 31 August 2025

Flood washes away Uttarakhand bridge, multiple villages cut off in border area

The Kund-Chamoli National Highway connecting Kedarnath to Chamoli is also blocked due to a landslide near Bairagana, and efforts are on to open it

PTI Published 31.08.25, 10:13 AM
NDRF and SDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at an affected area after a cloudburst, at Pausari village in Bageshwar district, Uttarakhand, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.

NDRF and SDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at an affected area after a cloudburst, at Pausari village in Bageshwar district, Uttarakhand, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. PTI picture

A motorable bridge on the Jyotirmath-Malari highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district got washed away due to heavy rains, severing connectivity to more than a dozen villages in the border area of the ​​​​Niti Valley.

An excavator being used to clear debris from blocked Mandal-Chopta road, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. PTI picture

Heavy rains in the upstream swelled the seasonal Tamak stream, and its gushing waters damaged the bridge around 2 am on Sunday, said district administration officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no report of any loss of life in this incident that occurred in this area located on the banks of Dhauliganga, a tributary of the Alaknanda river.

Also Read

Meanwhile, the Badrinath National Highway has been closed after debris accumulated at two places -- Bhanirpani and Paaglanala -- between Chamoli and Jyotirmath. The district administration said that debris is being removed with machines to restore traffic on the route.

The Kund-Chamoli National Highway connecting Kedarnath to Chamoli is also blocked due to a landslide near Bairagana, and efforts are on to open it.

Excavators being used to clear debris from blocked Badrinath National Highway after landslides, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. PTI picture

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Uttarakhand Floods Death Monsoon
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin ahead of SCO summit

In the talks, the two leaders are expected to deliberate on steps to further normalise relations that came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh border row
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the ‘Ran Samvad’, in Mhow, Indore district, Madhya Pradesh.
Quote left Quote right

There are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT