regular-article-logo Saturday, 01 February 2025

17-year-old girl from Bihar dies in Guwahati, first suspected GBS death in Assam

GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs and loose motions

PTI Published 01.02.25, 04:44 PM
Representational image

Representational image file picture

A 17-year-old girl died at a private hospital here due to suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), the first such case in Assam in the current season, doctors of the health facility said on Saturday.

However, there was no official confirmation from the hospital and the state health department.

"The Class-12 girl was admitted to Pratiksha Hospital around 10 days ago and she was diagnosed with GBS," a paediatrician of the hospital told PTI on condition of anonymity.

GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs and loose motions.

"The girl's condition worsened and was put on ventilator support. It was a very severe variety of GBS and she expired last night," the doctor said.

He said it is the "first known case of GBS in Assam" this season, although it is a very common bacterial disease, affecting the nervous system.

"In the last six months, no GBS case was detected. All over India, there has been a wave of GBS cases right now and it is detected in many places.

"The symptoms of the deceased were similar to those diagnosed with GBS in other parts of the country like Maharashtra, South India and West Bengal. We are fearing that there may be more such cases in the coming days," he said.

The girl hailed from Bihar and was living in Assam.

"The parents wanted to take her to Delhi for advanced treatment and an air ambulance was also arranged for. However, she could not survive and died last night," a colleague of the girl's father said.

A senior paediatrician surgeon, who did not wish to reveal his name, told PTI that GBS cases are detected every year throughout the state and it is not very severe usually.

"Though some patients get paralysed due to GBS, they recover with proper medication. They may not be fully normal but they can do their daily routine work on their own. So, there is no need to create any panic for GBS," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome
