MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 25 February 2025

Mahakumbh: 15,000 workers conduct synchronised cleanliness drive, eye world record

The statement said that chief supervisor and judge Rishi Nath from the Guinness Book of World Records had arrived in Prayagraj from London with his team

PTI Published 25.02.25, 09:30 AM
Sanitation workers take part in a cleanliness drive during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. Over 15,000 sanitation workers conducted a synchronised cleanliness drive across four zones with the aim of setting a Guinness World Record for cleanliness, on Monday.

Sanitation workers take part in a cleanliness drive during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. Over 15,000 sanitation workers conducted a synchronised cleanliness drive across four zones with the aim of setting a Guinness World Record for cleanliness, on Monday. PTI

As many as 15,000 sanitation workers attempted to set a Guinness World Record as they carried out a synchronised cleanliness drive across four zones here on Monday.

Prayagraj Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani, Mahakumbh's Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana and the Guinness Book of World Records supervisory team were present on the occasion, according to an official statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said that chief supervisor and judge Rishi Nath from the Guinness Book of World Records had arrived in Prayagraj from London with his team. The sanitation workers were counted by scanning the code on their wristbands.

The final validation report of the record will be released after three days, according to the statement.

In the 2019 Kumbh held in Prayagraj, 10,000 sanitation workers created a Guinness World Record by participating in a synchronised cleanliness drive.

Kesarwani said the attempt at a world record has sent a powerful message of cleanliness from the holy land of Prayagraj to the world.

Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma said the Maha Kumbh has emerged as the world's largest religious, spiritual and cultural event and the sanitation workers are the true heroes who have made it successful.

"They worked day and night to keep the Kumbh Mela area clean," he was quoted as saying by the statement.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Mahakumbh 2025 Guinness Book Of World Records Cleanliness Drive
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Tremors felt from Kolkata to Cuttack as magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Bay of Bengal

The earthquake occurred at 6:10am in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Puri in Odisha, at a depth of 91 km
Shashi Tharoor.
Quote left Quote right

If Congress wishes to have me, then I will be there. If not, I will have my own things to do

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT