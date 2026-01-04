MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘150 Km radius’ airport rule eases once capacity is hit, Centre pushes second airports in metro cities

As per existing rules, no greenfield airport is permitted within an aerial distance of 150 km of an existing civilian airport

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 04.01.26, 04:56 PM
Representational image

Representational image file picture

The long-standing rule barring greenfield airports within a 150-kilometre aerial distance will not apply once the capacity of an existing aerodrome is saturated, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Sunday.

Addressing the media after landing at Bhogapuram Airport near Visakhapatnam on a validation flight, Naidu said the Ministry of Civil Aviation is encouraging States to develop second airports in metro cities to meet rising passenger demand.

“When it comes to the 150-kilometre radius policy, it is a policy that guides the initiation of airport development. Once capacity is saturated, the clause no longer applies. There is an opportunity for the State to cater to a second airport,” the minister said.

“So, the policy ensures the operational stability of the first airport, but it does not restrict the development of another airport once capacity has been saturated,” he added.

On the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash, Naidu said the investigation was progressing at its own pace in a thorough and highly professional manner, with the participation of several countries.

He also said the Noida International Airport at Jewar is close to completing all necessary licensing approvals, and the government is targeting its inauguration later this month or in early February.

As per existing rules, no greenfield airport is permitted within an aerial distance of 150 km of an existing civilian airport.

However, if a greenfield airport is proposed within 150 km of an existing civilian airport, its impact on the existing aerodrome is examined on a case-by-case basis.

The minister said there has been a concerted effort to create airports not only for current operations but also for future needs, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, island regions, and the northeastern states.

On the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash, he said all concerned countries are participating in the investigation, and it is important to adhere to global and international standards in accident investigation practices.

"This has been a priority for us, and we are doing a very good job in that regard. From the ministry to the investigation team, we are providing all necessary support to ensure there is no shortage of resources," he told PTI Videos.

Citing statistics, Naidu said China, which has a population similar to India’s, operates about 4,000 aircraft.

Replying to a query on the inauguration of Bhogapuram Airport, Naidu said it could take place in May or June, and the Andhra Pradesh government is trying to secure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s date for the event.

Airports Ram Mohan Naidu
