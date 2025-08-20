150 booked for Dadar protest as crowd opposes BMC’s pigeon-feeding ban

An FIR has been registered against 150 people for staging a protest at Dadar Kabutarkhana to oppose the Mumbai civic body's attempt to stop pigeon-feeding at the spot, police said on Wednesday.

The first information report was registered at the Dadar police station five days ago for unlawful assembly, mischief and disobeying orders issued by the police commissioner under relevant sections of BNS and Maharashtra Police Act, an official said.

On August 6, hundreds of people including Jain community members gathered near Kabutarkhana to protest against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to cover the feeding spot.

The protestors tried to remove the covers and bamboo fence erected by the BMC besides blocking traffic during peak hours, demanding that feeding pigeons should be allowed, the police official said.

No one has been arrested, he added.

Feeding of pigeons in public places such as Dadar Kabutarkhana has become a controversial issue with health experts warning that droppings and feathers of pigeons can cause serious respiratory infections to humans.

