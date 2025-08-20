MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 20 August 2025

150 booked for Dadar protest as crowd opposes BMC’s pigeon-feeding ban

On August 6, hundreds of people including Jain community members gathered near Kabutarkhana to protest against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to cover the feeding spot

PTI Published 20.08.25, 07:00 PM
A man stands next to a 'kabutarkhana' (pigeon feeding area), covered in sheets by BMC, at Dadar, in Mumbai

A man stands next to a 'kabutarkhana' (pigeon feeding area), covered in sheets by BMC, at Dadar, in Mumbai PTI

An FIR has been registered against 150 people for staging a protest at Dadar Kabutarkhana to oppose the Mumbai civic body's attempt to stop pigeon-feeding at the spot, police said on Wednesday.

The first information report was registered at the Dadar police station five days ago for unlawful assembly, mischief and disobeying orders issued by the police commissioner under relevant sections of BNS and Maharashtra Police Act, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

On August 6, hundreds of people including Jain community members gathered near Kabutarkhana to protest against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to cover the feeding spot.

The protestors tried to remove the covers and bamboo fence erected by the BMC besides blocking traffic during peak hours, demanding that feeding pigeons should be allowed, the police official said.

No one has been arrested, he added.

Feeding of pigeons in public places such as Dadar Kabutarkhana has become a controversial issue with health experts warning that droppings and feathers of pigeons can cause serious respiratory infections to humans.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Dadar Kabutarkhana Pigeons
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Heatwaves killed over 3,700 in India since 2018, UP & Maharashtra worst-hit

Heat waves are not included in the list of 12 centrally notified disasters eligible for National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) support, unlike cyclones, floods or droughts
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Quote left Quote right

Naturally, I was in shock. Such attacks can never break my spirit and resolve to serve the public

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT