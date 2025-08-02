15-year-old girl set on fire by miscreants in Puri dies during treatment at AIIMS Delhi: Odisha CM

The 15-year-old girl who was allegedly set on fire by three unidentified miscreants in Puri district a fortnight ago, succumbed to her burn injury while undergoing treatment in AIIMS Delhi, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Saturday.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped and set on fire by three unknown people on the morning of July 19 on the banks of river Bhargavi in Puri district.

The incident took place when the minor was walking down to her house after meeting a friend. She was intercepted and abducted by three people who poured inflammable substance and set her ablaze, her mother had stated in an FIR at Balanga Police Station.

She had sustained over 70 per cent burn injury. She was initially rushed to Pipili Community Health Centre on July 19. She was later on that day shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar and the next day airlifted to AIIMS, Delhi, where she underwent at least two surgeries and skin grafting.

Odisha Police, in the presence of a magistrate, had recorded the statement of the victim at AIIMS, Delhi, on Friday.

Majhi in a post on X said: "I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the death of the girl from Balanga area. Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock endeavours of specialist medical team at AIIMS Delhi, her life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of the girl's soul and pray before God to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss." Odisha's Deputy Chief Ministers - KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida - have also expressed condolences over the demise of the girl.

BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep grief over the demise of the minor girl and conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased girl.

A delegation of BJD MPs led by its Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said they are rushing to the AIIMS Delhi.

Odisha police also expressed grief over the incident and claimed that the investigation into the girl burning incident has reached the last stage. The police claimed that there was no other person involved in the incident and urged all not to make any sensational statement over the matter.

Odisha Police in a post on X said: "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the victim girl in the Balanga incident. The police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment." Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also expressed his condolences and demanded the arrest of the three culprits involved in the burning of the girl within seven days. "We will gherao the DGP office if the culprits are not held within seven days," Das said.

Though 15 days have passed since the girl was set on fire, the police have not been able to nab any of the culprits involved in the case, he said.

Das described August 2 as a "Bad Saturday" as the girl was also set on fire on Saturday (July 19).

Meanwhile, sources said the Puri police have deployed some personnel near the deceased girl's house at Balanga.

The incident has sparked outrage as it came close on the heels of a 20-year-old college student resorting to self-immolation and succumbing to 95 per cent burn injury in Balasore over a sexual harassment incident.

