MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 05 January 2025

Madhya Pradesh: 11-year-old girl killed, two others injured after e-bike catches fire in Ratlam

The electric motorcycle was kept for charging outside the house of one Bhagwat Maurya when it caught fire, and the flames spread to another vehicle

PTI Published 05.01.25, 06:37 PM
Representational picture

Representational picture Shutterstock

An 11-year-old girl was killed and two others sustained injuries when an electric motorcycle charging outside a house caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Sunday, police said.

The blaze broke out around 2.30 am in a colony in the Industrial Area police station limits, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The electric motorcycle was kept for charging outside the house of one Bhagwat Maurya when it caught fire, and the flames spread to another vehicle, said VD Joshi, the in-charge of the Industrial Area police station.

Also Read

He said the family went to sleep after plugging in the vehicle for charging, and they suddenly woke up to smoke billowing in the house.

They called the fire brigade and managed to come out of the house, but Maurya's granddaughter Antra Choudhary was left behind, and she died of suffocation, the official said.

He said Bhagwati Maurya and Lavanya (12) were injured and are undergoing treatment.

The official said Antra had come to stay at her grandfather's house with her mother and was supposed to return home in Vadodara (Gujarat) on Sunday morning.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Madhya Pradesh Fire
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy snow brings widespread disruption across United Kingdom, Germany

Many sporting events have already been postponed, but the heavyweight Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United is still on, though there will be another inspection later
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025
Quote left Quote right

Projects inaugurated by PM Modi result of collaboration between central, Delhi govts

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT