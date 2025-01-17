MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
1,000 police to be deployed at Coldplay concert venue in Navi Mumbai

Nearly 45,000 fans are expected to attend the event, for which elaborate security arrangements have been made

PTI Published 17.01.25, 04:23 PM
Coldplay's Christ Martin arrives in Mumbai (left); Preps for Coldplay's concert in Maharashtra (right)

Nearly 1,000 cops will be deployed to maintain law and order during the Coldplay concert in Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.

As part of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’, the British rock group has three shows scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21.

Nearly 45,000 fans are expected to attend the event, for which elaborate security arrangements have been made, said a release by the Navi Mumbai police.

The release said 70 officers and 434 policemen will be inside the stadium as part of their bandobast. Also, 21 officers and 440 policemen will be deployed outside the stadium each day, it said.

Heavy vehicles from Uran, Nhavasheva, Pune and Thane have been banned in the area during these days. The Thane city police have also issued similar directives, restricting the movement of heavy vehicles within their jurisdiction.

There are designated parking areas during the event, the release added.

