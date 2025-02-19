MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
1 dead, 18 hurt as Maha Kumbh-bound bus from Jagdalpur hits truck on Chhattisgarh-MP border

The bus crashed into the stationary truck, which had broken down and was parked on the roadside

PTI Published 19.02.25, 11:34 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture.

One person was killed and 18 others were injured when a bus carrying devotees to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj rammed into a stationary truck on Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place between 6 am and 7 am near Kahairjhiti village following which police personnel from Anuppur district in MP and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district in Chhattisgarh reached the spot, a police official said.

The private bus was carrying devotees from Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The bus crashed into the stationary truck, which had broken down and was parked on the roadside, the official said.

The bus helper died in the accident and 18 other occupants suffered injuries, he said.

The injured persons were admitted to the Anuppur district hospital, the official said.

An investigation was on into the accident.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

