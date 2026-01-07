Dry skin common in older adults

q As I grow older, I find that my skin is becoming very dry and itchy. At times, I scratch so much that the skin bleeds.

With increasing age, the amount of oil and sebum secreted by the skin decreases. Cold weather aggravates skin dryness. Adequate hydration is essential for proper skin moisturisation. In the colder months, we often feel less thirsty and may become dehydrated without realising it.

To reduce dryness and itching:

Drink sufficient fluids throughout the day

Before a bath, lightly massage a mixture of coconut, sesame and castor oil all over

Add about 30ml of coconut oil to a bucket of bathwater

Use a glycerine-based moisturising soap

Before bed, apply liquid paraffin or another suitable moisturiser all over the body.

Blood pressure q I got my blood pressure checked and the reading was 150/96. The doctor said it was a little “high” and all I needed to do was lose weight.

A single reading cannot be used to diagnose hypertension. If an elevated reading is recorded, blood pressure should be measured on at least three separate days and all readings should consistently exceed 130/90 mmHg for a diagnosis.

It is essential to measure blood pressure correctly, using the appropriate cuff size. The person should be seated and have been at rest for at least five minutes, with the arm supported at heart level.

Excessive bleeding q I feel that I bleed excessively during my periods.

Fatigue, muscle cramps and abdominal pain during periods may make the bleeding feel excessive. However, specific, objective criteria need to be met before menstrual bleeding is considered abnormally heavy. Bleeding is likely excessive if:

Pad or tampon needs to be changed every two hours or less

Double protection is required Large blood clots are passed

Periods occur at intervals of less than 21 days

Bleeding lasts for more than seven days.

If you meet these criteria, it is essential to seek medical evaluation as there are several possible causes, including hormonal imbalances and benign growths such as fibroids. Excessive menstrual flow month after month can lead to anaemia and persistent fatigue.

Earwax q I had difficulty hearing, and the doctor said there was a lot of wax in my ear. I tried to take it out with an earbud but could not. Now I hear abnormal sounds.

Earwax is best and most safely removed by an ENT specialist. Using an earbud to clean the ear can push the wax deeper into the ear canal, causing it to become impacted. It can also injure the ear canal or damage the eardrum.

Bleeding from the ear and ringing or buzzing sounds (tinnitus) are not normal and may indicate irritation or injury to the ear canal or eardrum. You should consult an ENT specialist as soon as possible.

Baby hair q My grandson has fine, fuzzy baby hair. He is four months old. I would like to shave his head, but my son refuses.

Babies’ heads are often shaved for cultural or religious reasons, based on the mistaken belief that this will make the hair grow thicker or faster. In reality, hair thickness, colour, texture and density are determined by genetics, not shaving.

A baby’s scalp is thin and delicate, and shaving can cause minor cuts, irritation or infections. Since there is no proven medical benefit, it is reasonable to respect your son’s decision to leave the baby’s hair as it is.

