Who are the Pahalgam attack victims? Kashmiri who took on armed terrorists, navy man on honeymoon

The Resistance Front terrorists attacked a group of tourists in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday resulting in 26 deaths and injuring at least 17 others. This act marked the deadliest civilian attack in India since the 2008 Mumbai attack.

The victims came from distant corners of the country — a young couple from Maharashtra to an LIC agent— all were drawn to the scenic meadows of Pahalgam. Their lives were cut short in an act of terror that has left the entire nation reeling, united in grief and anger from Kerala to Kashmir.

1 21 Syed Adil Hussain Shah (X/@SalmanNizami_)

Syed Adil Hussain Shah

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a horse rider and the sole breadwinner of his family, was among the 26 people killed in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Shah’s mother, speaking to news agency ANI, broke down and said: “He was the only bread earner of the family… He was the only support we had. He used to ride horses and earned money for the family. There is no one else to provide for us now. We don't know what we will do without him.”

His father, Syed Haider Shah, demanded justice. “My son went to Pahalgam yesterday to work. Around 3 pm, we heard about the attack. We tried to call him, but his phone was switched off,” he said.

“Later, at 4:30 PM, his phone turned on, but no one answered. We rushed to the police station and were informed he had been injured. Eventually, we were told he had been martyred. He was an innocent man. Why was he killed? Whoever is responsible must face the consequences,” he added.

The family has appealed to authorities for swift action against those behind the attack.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah said, "...The tourists had come to have a good time, they died. A poor labourer had left home to earn, he died. I have heard that he tried to confront the militants, tried to snatch the gun, then he was attacked. We will have to take care of the family members. We are with them and help them."

2 21 Vinay Narwal (X/@indiannavy)

Vinay Narwal, 26, Haryana

Lieutenant Narwal, an officer in the Indian Navy, had been holidaying with his newlywed wife.

Narwal’s family resides in Haryana’s Karnal city.

“Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, and all personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief,” the Indian Navy said in a post on X. “The Indian Navy also stands in solemn solidarity with all others who lost their lives in this heinous act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families, and we pray for the swift recovery of those injured.”

Seema, a neighbour, recalled their wedding festivities. “There were grand celebrations at his home. Not just the Narwal family, but the entire neighbourhood was part of it,” she said.

She added that Narwal had pursued engineering before clearing the exams to join the Indian Navy as an officer. “They were planning a honeymoon in Switzerland, but decided to go to Kashmir instead due to the limited leave he had. We can’t imagine what his family is going through,” she said.

3 21 Bitan Adhikary with his wife, Sohini. (Picture from social media)

Bitan Adhikary, 40, West Bengal

Adhikary, an engineer originally from Kolkata and currently residing in Brandon, Florida, was vacationing in Kashmir with his wife, Sohini, and their three-and-a-half-year-old son, Hridaan.

“We were sitting on the grass when suddenly armed men approached and began asking who was Hindu and who was Muslim,” Sohini recounted in a phone call to the media from the Pahalgam base camp on Tuesday night. “They didn’t give us time to move. They opened fire. My husband died on the spot.”

Adhikary had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the shoulder. The family had arrived in Kolkata on April 8 to celebrate Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year) with relatives, and had left for an eight-day holiday in Kashmir on April 16. They were scheduled to return to Kolkata on Thursday.

Originally from 15B Kailash Ghosh Road in Behala, Adhikary had moved to the US in 2019 for an IT job. For the past two years, Sohini and Hridaan had been living with Adhikary’s cousin in Baishnabghata in south Kolkata.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed that all necessary arrangements were underway to repatriate Adhikary’s remains. “My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the devastating terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir today,” Banerjee wrote on X. “One of the victims, Sri Bitan Adhikary, is from West Bengal. I have spoken with his wife and assured her that my Government is taking all steps to bring back his mortal remains.”

4 21 Sushil Nathyal (Picture from social media)

Sushil Nathyal, 58, Madhya Pradesh

Nathaniel, a Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) manager from Indore was allegedly asked to recite the Kalma — an Islamic declaration of faith — before being shot.

Nathaniel had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife, daughter, and son to celebrate Easter.

According to his cousin Sanjay Kumrawat, the assailants identified Nathaniel by name and religious identity. “We have spoken to Sushil Nathaniel's wife and son. They told us that terrorists asked for his name and forced him to kneel. They demanded he recite the *Kalma*, and when he said he could not, they shot him,” Kumrawat told PTI.

He further claimed that Nathaniel’s daughter, Akanksha (35), was shot in the leg as she rushed toward her father during the assault. She is undergoing treatment in the state.

Nathaniel was posted as a manager with the LIC in Alirajpur district.

His cousin sister, Indu Dawar, corroborated the account, stating that eyewitness family members confirmed Nathaniel was targeted after being asked about his religion. “We want justice and the killers should receive the harshest punishment,” she said.

Nathaniel’s wife Jennifer (54) and son Austin alias Goldie (25), who were also present during the attack, survived.

Another family member, Gemma Vikas, called for swift and decisive action. “Nothing is more saddening than the fact that the happiness of tourists on a festive trip turned into mourning. We want the government to hunt down and eliminate the terrorists immediately,” she said.

Kumrawat added that the family has full faith in the central government and is seeking justice not only for Nathaniel but for all innocent victims of the attack.

5 21 Shubham Dwivedi (Picture from social media)

Shubham Dwivedi, 31, Uttar Pradesh

Dwivedi was killed in front of his wife, Aishanya.

Dwivedi, a cement trader based in Kanpur, had travelled to the Valley on April 16 with his wife and nine other family members for a week-long holiday. The group had toured Sonamarg and Gulmarg before arriving in Pahalgam.

Shubham Dwivedi had married Aishanya on February 12.

Speaking to reporters, Shubham’s uncle Manoj Dwivedi recounted that the newlywed couple had gone horse riding around noon, while the rest of the family stayed near the hotel. It was during this ride that the attack occurred.

According to Manoj, armed assailants approached the couple, asked for their identities, and then shot Shubham in the head at point-blank range.

Dwivedi’s cousin, Saurabh, said the terrorists allegedly asked Shubham to recite the kalma — an Islamic declaration of faith. When he was unable to do so, they shot him. “After killing him, one of the terrorists reportedly told his wife, ‘Tell your government what we did to your husband,’” Saurabh told the media.

The Dwivedi family was scheduled to return to Delhi on Wednesday. Relatives from Kanpur have since left for Delhi to receive the family.

6 21 Prashant Satpathy (X/@manasrmangaraj)

Prashant Satpathy, 43, Odisha

Satpathy, a resident of Remuna in Odisha’s Balasore district and an accountant at the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Bhubaneswar, had travelled to Kashmir on April 19 with his wife Priyadarshini and their nine-year-old son for a vacation.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Priyadarshini recounted the harrowing moments leading up to the tragedy: “We couldn’t understand what was happening. We were getting off a ropeway when suddenly a bullet hit my husband in the head. There was chaos all over.”

The Odisha government has reached out to the grieving family and is coordinating with authorities in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the safe return of the bereaved family and the transportation of Satpathy’s mortal remains back to Balasore.

7 21 Manish Ranjan (X/@sudhakarudumula)

Manish Ranjan, 40, Purulia

An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, Manish Ranjan, who was posted in the ministerial section of the IB’s Hyderabad office, was on a holiday with his wife and children.

A native of Jhalda in West Bengal’s Purulia district, Ranjan had been serving in Hyderabad for the past two years. He was on Leave Travel Concession (LTC) along with his family.

According to officials, Ranjan and his family were amidst a group of tourists when terrorists opened fire.

Jhalda police have confirmed that his parents—Mangaleshwar Mishra and mother—were informed of the tragedy on Tuesday evening.

Authorities were coordinating to ensure the safe return of Ranjan’s family and to facilitate the transportation of his mortal remains.

State BJP president and junior minister Sukanta Majumdar visited the family in Purulia. “Met the grieving family of Manish Ranjan from Jhalda, Purulia—one of the brave souls lost in the heinous Pahalgam terror attack. Offered my heartfelt condolences to his family. In this moment of immense sorrow, We firmly stand with them. We Assured them that the Govt. of India stands firmly with them. Our fight to root out terrorism is unwavering,” he wrote on X.

8 21 N. Ramachandra (X/@vrkiyyer)

N Ramachandra, 68, Kerala

Ramachandran, a retired expatriate from Kochi, had returned to India two years ago after working in Qatar. He was shot in front of his daughter and young grandsons.

Ramachandran was on vacation with his daughter, Arathi, and her twin sons, while his wife Sheela stayed back at the hotel due to a recent angioplasty. The family had begun their Kashmir trip on Monday.

According to his cousin Induchoodan, Arathi called the family in Kochi in a panic, recounting the horrifying incident. “She somehow managed to flee with the children,” he said.

Ramachandran’s remains have been moved to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. His son, Aravind Menon, who works in Bengaluru, was expected to arrive in Srinagar Wednesday to oversee the process of bringing his father’s body back to their family home in Edappally.

Neighbours and friends in Kochi remembered Ramachandran as an active member of the community and a cheerful presence at local events.

9 21 Dinesh Mirania (Picture from social media)

Dinesh Mirania, Chhattisgarh

Mirania, an iron trader from Raipur’s Samta Colony, was in Kashmir with wife, Neha, and his two children, to attend an event and to celebrate their anniversary. The attack took place on the day of their wedding anniversary.

Mirania had travelled to the Valley with Neha, Shaurya and Rakshita, on April 17. The family attended a Bhagwat event organised by a relative from Kolkata in Jammu, before heading to Pahalgam.

“He was a warm and friendly man,” said Atul Agrawal, a neighbour who learned about the anniversary from a recent conversation between his wife Sonia and Neha. “It’s devastating to think that a family vacation turned into such horror, especially on such a meaningful day.”

According to Amar Bansal, a local political leader and distant relative, the Bhagwat event had been planned both as a spiritual gathering and a getaway. “Nobody imagined it would end in such loss,” he said.

Back in Raipur, neighbours gathered outside the locked Mirania home to mourn. Two of Mirania’s brothers, also residents of the area, have stepped in to support the family. One has already left for Delhi to help coordinate arrangements.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said: “We stand with the victim’s family in this hour of grief. Instructions have been given to the officials to provide all possible cooperation. This act committed by the terrorists cannot be condemned enough. I pray to God for peace to the departed soul and to provide strength to the grieving family. Om Shanti!” he posted on X.

10 21 Sameer Guha (Picture from social media)

Sameer Guha, 52, West Bengal

Guha, a resident of Behala and a central government employee serving under the ministry of statistics, had embarked on a vacation to Kashmir with his wife and daughter on April 16, with plans to return on April 23.

His wife and daughter survived but are reportedly in deep shock. “I spoke to my didi (Guha’s wife) on Wednesday morning. She and my niece are not hurt. But they are under tremendous trauma,” said Guha’s brother-in-law, Subrata, speaking to the media.

Subrata shared that the family received invaluable help from their driver, Md Iqbal, who brought Guha’s wife and daughter to his residence for shelter. “She just told me that their driver Md Iqbal helped them a lot. He took them to his home, where his family stays. They stayed there overnight. The army and the government are helping them,” he said.

Officials have assured the bereaved family that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure their safe return to Kolkata and to facilitate the transport of Guha’s body.

Friends and colleagues remembered Sameer Guha as a dedicated and gentle soul, committed to his work and devoted to his family.

11 21 Santosh Jagdale (X/@MangeshDPhalle)

Santosh Jagdale, 54, Maharashtra

Jagdale, a businessman from Pune, was reportedly asked to step out of his tent and recite an Islamic verse. When he was unable to comply, he was shot three times—once in the head, once behind the ear, and once in the back—according to his daughter, Asavari Jagdale.

Asavari, 26, shared the account with PTI, saying the attackers then turned their weapons on her uncle, who was lying nearby, and shot him several times in the back. She, along with her mother and another female relative, was spared. The survivors were later evacuated by locals and security personnel to the Pahalgam Club, where they remain in a state of distress, uncertain about the fate of the two men.

Asavari stated that they have yet to receive confirmation on whether her father and uncle are among the deceased or have survived the injuries.

NCP’s Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament from Pune, took to X to request urgent medical assistance and updates for the injured individuals from Pune. "Asavari Jagdale, Pragati Jagdale, Santosh Jagdale (gunshot wound), Kaustubh Ganbote (gunshot wound), & Sangeeta Gabote from Pune. The family has requested clarity on their condition, please,” Sule wrote.

Local officials have assured that efforts are underway to provide updates to families and offer full medical support to survivors.

12 21 Manjunath Rao (X/@Incognito_qfs)

Manjunath Rao, 48, Karnataka

Rao was a realtor from Shivamogga, Karnataka. He had travelled to Kashmir with his wife, Pallavi, and their son to celebrate the boy’s outstanding performance in the II PU examinations—he had scored an impressive 97 per cent.

The family embarked on their trip on April 19 and was scheduled to return on April 24.

Speaking to news channels, Pallavi recounted that the terrorists shot Rao in the head while he was speaking to a local shopkeeper. “My son hadn’t eaten anything that morning. Suddenly, the terrorists appeared and started firing. After killing my husband, I asked them to shoot me too. One of them said, ‘Nahin marenge, Modi ko boldo’ (We won’t kill you, tell Prime Minister Modi),” she said.

According to Pallavi, no security personnel were present during the attack. She credited three local Kashmiri men, who came to their aid chanting “Bismillah, Bismillah,” for rescuing her and her son. “They were like my brothers,” she said.

Rao’s mother, unaware of his death, has been told he was only injured, in an attempt to spare her anguish.

Several political leaders, including former deputy CM K.S. Eshwarappa, BJP MP B.Y. Raghavendra, MLA S.N. Channabasappa, former MLA K.B. Prasanna Kumar, and Congress leader H.C. Yogesh, visited the family. Raghavendra said the terrorists targeted Rao and others upon identifying them as Hindus and confirmed that Pallavi had recounted her experience to him.

13 21 Bharat Bhushan with his wife, Sujatha (37), and their three-year-old son. (X/@rishitaakhanna)

Bharat Bhushan, 41, Karnataka

Bhushan, an engineer and entrepreneur from Bengaluru, was killed and his wife, Sujatha (37), and their three-year-old son have survived.

From Ranebennur in Haveri district, Bhushan was living in Sundarnagar, Yeshwantpur. He had previously worked as a software engineer and was currently running a diagnostic centre in Bengaluru. The family had left for Kashmir on April 18 through a tour operator for a vacation.

Bhushan was also known to be a close family friend of former Karnataka Speaker K.B. Koliwad and MLA Prakash Koliwad. The Koliwad family has appealed to the government to expedite the process of bringing Bhushan’s body back to Bengaluru for final rites.

14 21 Yatish Parmar and Smit Parmer. (Picture from social media)

Yatish Parmar and Smit Parmer, Gujarat

Hailing from Bhavnagar—Yatish Parmar and his teenage son Smit Parmar— had travelled to the Valley along with family and friends to attend a Ram Katha discourse by spiritual leader Morari Bapu.

Residents of Gali Number 7 in the Kaliyabid area’s Nandanvan Society, Yatish, his wife Kajal, and son Smit had boarded a train from Surendranagar to Jammu on April 16 as part of a 20-member group from Bhavnagar. The group had gone sightseeing in the picturesque Pahalgam area.

Kajal Parmar survived the assault, but Yatish and young Smit lost their lives. Bhavnagar district collector Manish Kumar Bansal confirmed the deaths and stated that efforts were underway to bring the bodies back home.

15 21 Tage Hailyang (X/@IAF_MCC)

Tage Hailyang, Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang was visiting Pahalgam with his wife.

Reports said Hailyang was posted at the Indian Air Force base in Srinagar.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh who hailed from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror," Khandu wrote on 'X'.

The chief minister said the officer served the nation with courage and honour, and his death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones, especially his wife who survived this horrific incident. May they find strength and solace in this unimaginable time of grief. We will always remember Corporal Hailyang for his service and sacrifice," he said.

16 21 Shailesh Kalathiya (Picture from social media)

Shailesh Kalathiya, 44, Gujarat

Shailesh Kalathiya, a native of Surat, Gujarat, had relocated to Mumbai four years ago due to a job transfer. He was on a vacation with his wife and two children when the tragedy struck.

His wife and children survived the attack.

According to Sajid Merujay, revenue officer with Surat’s disaster management department, the family had been residing in Mumbai since Kalathiya’s transfer but remained connected to their hometown in Gujarat.

The Gujarat administration was in touch with the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to bring back the bodies, state health minister Rushikesh Patel told reporters.

"Three persons from Gujarat -- two from Bhavnagar and one from Surat -- were killed in the attack, while two were injured. The victim hailing from Surat lived in Mumbai. We are in touch with the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government to bring back the bodies. We have also started efforts to bring back other tourists who survived the attack," Patel said.

17 21 Atul Mone (X/@my_airef)

Atul Mone, 44, Maharashtra

Atul Mone, a resident of Dombivli, Thane was vacationing with his wife and daughter.

According to police sources, Mone sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. His wife and daughter escaped unharmed.

Mone worked as a section engineer at the Central Railway workshop in Parel. He was accompanied on the trip by family friends Hemant Joshi and Sanjay Lele—both residents of Dombivli—who were traveling with their families. All accompanying individuals are reported to be safe, according to a report by ABP Majha.

18 21 Dileep Dasali with his wife Usha Dasali (Picture from social media)

Dileep Dasali, 64, Maharashtra

Dasali, a retired electrical professional from New Panvel near Mumbai, is remembered by his neighbors as a soft-spoken and community-minded individual. He was fulfilling a long-cherished dream of travelling after retirement, reports The Indian Express.

He and his wife, Usha Dasali (60), were part of a 35-member tourist group organised by Nisarga Paryatan Tours. The couple had embarked on the 10-day trip to Kashmir a day earlier. A delay in the original itinerary resulted in the group being in Pahalgam on Tuesday, the day of the attack.

According to relatives, the tour’s earlier plan had been altered due to crowding and scheduling issues, and placed the group at the Baisaran meadow where the terrorists struck. As their bus paused to explore the area, militants opened fire, killing Desale and others in the group.

Desale, who retired from Lubrizol Pvt Ltd, had hoped to enjoy his post-retirement years by traveling to new places. His son and daughter, who reside in Pune, rushed to the family home, while relatives from Malegaon, Nashik—Desale’s native village—also gathered to mourn the loss.

“This was a trip he looked forward to for so long. It’s hard to believe he’s gone,” said a relative.

19 21 Neeraj Udhawani (X/@atulmodani)

Neeraj Udhawani, 33, Dubai

Originally from Jaipur, Neeraj Udhwani, a chartered accountant based in Dubai,had traveled to India to attend a friend’s wedding in Chandigarh and later embarked on an impromptu trip to Kashmir.

“He came to attend a wedding function in Chandigarh. The Kashmir trip was suddenly planned. Wish he never had this plan,” said his uncle, Prakash Udhwani.

Neeraj moved to Dubai with his family when he was just three years old. After the death of his father, Pradeep Udhwani, a decade ago, Neeraj continued working in Dubai, where he lived with his wife Arushi following their marriage in 2023. His younger brother Kishore and mother Jyoti had since returned to Jaipur.

The couple traveled to Shimla via Chandigarh for a wedding before heading to Kashmir on April 20. According to relatives, Neeraj had stepped out alone from their hotel in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, while Arushi stayed behind.

“She called and said, ‘They killed Neeraj,’” Prakash recalled, referring to the phone call from Arushi.

Neeraj’s body is being airlifted to Jaipur via Delhi and is expected to arrive on Wednesday evening.

20 21 Madhusudan Somisetty (X/@jsuryareddy)

Madhusudan Somisetty, Karnataka

Madhusudan Somisetty, a native of Kavali (Nellore district) and resident of Bengaluru, was also killed. He had gone to Kashmir with his family.

21 21 Sudeep Neupane (Picture from social media).

Sudeep Neupane, 26, Nepal

The identity of Neupane, a Nepali national from Butwal sub-metropolitan city, Ward No. 14, was confirmed after local authorities recovered his driving license from the scene.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Sharma, who is stationed at the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi, Neupane travelled to Kashmir with his mother, sister, and brother-in-law.

Officials at the District Administration Office and District Police Office of Rupandehi have begun formal proceedings following confirmation of his death. The Nepali government and embassy are coordinating with Indian authorities to ensure appropriate support for the bereaved family and facilitate repatriation.

Neupane’s sudden death has sent shockwaves in Butwal, where neighbors and relatives remember him as a kind, responsible, and soft-spoken young man who was devoted to his family.

The other confirmed identities of the deceased are: Hemant Suhas Joshi, Kastuba Ganvotay, Sanjay Lakshman Lali, J. Sachandra Moli.