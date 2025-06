ADVERTISEMENT

US civil war 2? Immigration-raids protests spread to San Francisco California officials planned to file a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump in response to the administration's extraordinary deployment of the National Guard to confront immigration protesters who took to the streets in Los Angeles. Attorney General Rob Bonta said the deployment “trampled” the state's sovereignty. He planned to seek a court order declaring that Trump's use of the Guard was unlawful and ask for a restraining order to halt the deployment. Bonta said the suit will be filed later Monday. “Commandeering a state's National Guard without consulting the governor of that state is illegal and immoral,” Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, told MSNBC on Sunday.

