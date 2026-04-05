The Great Indian Bizarre: UP man completes 9-km ‘divorce workout’, KitKat heist, shorts to shock in seconds

UP man completes 9-km ‘divorce workout’

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In Basti district, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Jogesh decided that a regular “we’re divorced” discussion just wouldn’t do.

So, he went full drama: a 9-kilometre dandavat yatra, that’s lying flat on the ground and prostrating yourself repeatedly, to mark the end of his marriage.

Jogesh got married in 2022 and, according to him, marital discord was a full-time job from day one. He said he had taken a vow at the Siddh Peeth Bairwa Samay Mata temple that he would perform a dandavat yatra if he got a divorce.

Three years later, in 2025, his wish came true. A resident of Narkhoria and an interior designer in Delhi, Jogesh said he had brought his wife to Delhi after marriage.

But arguments over his low income and irregular work hours led to mental stress, and apparently, divine intervention was required.

"The vow was made during this period of distress, and its fulfilment prompted this dandvat yatra," Jogesh said. Translation.

Because Basti has rules, Jogesh couldn’t just start flopping around the village. Sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Kumar gave him permission to make a public spectacle of his breakup, with police security in place.

Station house officer Mahesh Singh said, "Two police personnel were deployed to ensure the safe conduct of the yatra, which was carried out on March 28."

Jogesh started early Saturday morning without food or water, advancing his continuous cycle of prostration.

Family members and villagers followed him, probably for moral support. After nearly nine kilometres, bruised knees, and a day later, he reached the temple.

The viral video has sparked reactions ranging from sympathy to disbelief.

Some called it closure; others called it a new extreme sport: Divorce Olympics, dandavat edition.

Father lies in MRI to comfort scared son

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Those familiar with MRIs would know that it is anything but a family experience.

That notion changed this week when a father, in a bid to soothe his petrified son about to undergo a scan, climbed into a hospital MRI machine, clinging to his kin for the duration of the scan.

While the viral video demonstrating a father’s unconditional love was framed as heart-warming and touching by many social media users, another segment was bewildered as to how a grown man was able to squeeze into the tiny tube fit for one, with his spawn latched to him.

The incident also forced social media users to wonder how the hospital allowed the man to wiggle into the MRI, and the chaos that could have ensued if the father-son duo got stuck inside.

It’s a touching story, if you ignore the part where emotional support briefly overruled physics, protocol, and common sense. The event proved that in India, a multi-million rupee medical equipment can be repurposed into a pretext for a claustrophobic hug.

Beef over chicken leads to public brawl in UP wedding

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Uttar Pradesh is no stranger to a ‘beef’ over cow and buffalo meat, but this time it’s the innocent chicken that caused a huge public brawl during a wedding in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

In a now-viral video, people were seen hurling and breaking plastic chairs as chaos erupted across the venue — all of this over a disagreement about the distribution of chicken pieces with biryani.

Instead of the usual shehnai and an assortment of Indian classical instruments heard at weddings, the scene resembled a far-off nightmare of a mosh pit at a metal concert. The only difference? Metal fans dance colliding with others to achieve a broader cathartic experience — not out of anger over chicken.

Social media users were quick to point out that India, while on a fast track to development, has yet to reach a basic level of civic sense and community respect.

Another commented: “Imagine saving so much money just to end up inviting these types of people to your wedding.”

Groom’s turban sparks family WWE at wedding

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Weddings are meant for music, dancing, and happy selfies. But in one viral video, a groom’s turban turned a family gathering into a full-blown wrestling match.

The fight started over a simple question: who gets to tie the sehra: the groom’s father or his maternal uncle? What followed looked like a scene from an action movie.

Kicks flew, punches landed, chairs became flying weapons, and the guests…well, some tried to stop it, others just filmed for Instagram. The groom? He looked like he accidentally walked onto the set of a reality show.

The video, shared by @gharkekalesh, has millions watching and laughing. One user wrote, "I feel bad for the bride and groom." Another added, "This desi drama happens at every wedding."

At the end, the turban was tied, the fighters tired out, and somewhere, the DJ restarted the wedding playlist, because nothing says celebration like surviving your own family feud.

KitKat heist

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The past few weeks have been cluttered with varying inconveniences, including the disruption of the world’s oil supply, but Europe has identified its true breaking point, the disappearance of a 12 tonne supply chain of Kitkat into the criminal underworld.

In the midst of geopolitical tensions, chocolate has become the point where European leaders draw the line.

Kitkat’s iconic slogan ‘have a break’ found new meaning when a transnational heist inspired a more ambitious interpretation: why have a break when you can steal several metric tonnes of it?

The Kitkat heist shows an impressive evolution in the genre of European heists, from the unimaginative or predictable ventures of stealing cash or looting diamonds, to the cultured art thieves breaking in to Louvre, to the latest rendition, of intercepting a moving cargo of 413,793 pieces of chocolate wafers.

Kitkat has long been marketed as a polite, office-approved escape from existential dread. Keeping with tradition, Nestle displayed commendable restraint, and found its newest punchline when in its official statement, the company noted the criminal’s “exceptional taste.”

No doubt, social media pages did not waste a second, spurred by the epic proportion of the heist as fodder for their meme-canons. One social media user wrote, “Can’t believe the robbery wasn’t…foiled.” Another user shared, “Either way the criminal(s) are going to end up behind bars.”

Authorities now warn the missing bars may reappear through unofficial channels. Meaning, your next discounted Kitkat could come with a backstory of organised crime.

Shorts to shock in seconds

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In what might be the literal interpretation of 'wardrobe gone rogue', an evening at Mumbai’s elite Cricket Club of India turned into a full-blown wardrobe malfunction… minus the wardrobe.

On March 21, in a bar like 22 Yards, where polished shoes and pressed trousers make for an evening relaxed attire, a guest entered wearing shorts. A reasonable person, after the guards or staff pointed out the mistake, would just go 'oops' and retreat, but not this man.

Instead of upgrading his outfit, the gentleman decided to… downgrade it. He reportedly removed his shorts entirely and walked boldly into the bar.

Security, understandably unprepared for such avant-garde fashion activism, stepped in and escorted the man out. Identified as Malcolm John Howell, he was visiting the club as a guest of a long-standing member, Rabindra Jaisinghani.

Verdict? A 'gross misconduct and indecent behaviour' statement was issued by the executive committee, and a lifetime ban from entering the elite club ever again.

Moral of the story? When a club says ‘no shorts,’ they usually mean ‘wear trousers’ and not ‘wear nothing at all’.

Rahul meets ‘Yamaraj’, promises alternate employment

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Election campaigns promise many things. Job security for the god of death is a new one.

During a bus ride in Kerala’s Balussery, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met ‘Yamaraj’, who appeared less than impressed.

The meeting, part of a campaign pitch around the United Democratic Front’s proposed health insurance scheme offering Rs 25 lakh coverage per household, raised an unexpected concern.

Job loss.

The mace-wielding ‘Yamaraj’ tells Gandhi he is out of work, as people are expected to live longer under the scheme.

“Yesterday in Balussery, Keralam, I met Yamaraj on a bus. Unfortunately he wasn't particularly happy to see me or the other UDF leaders,” Gandhi said on X.

“UDF's Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme promises Rs 25 lakh health coverage for every household, this is going to put Yamaraj out of work but we'll find him another job soon.”

Policy discussions, it seems, now include feedback from the afterlife.

The polls in Kerala are scheduled for April 9, with counting on May 4.

Passenger tries to open aircraft door mid-air, blames ghost

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Some flights have turbulence. This one had other plans.

On an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi on Saturday night, a passenger attempted to open the emergency exit door twice, including once when the aircraft was just 500 feet above the ground and preparing to land.

Flight 6E-185 took off around 8:15 pm. About 15 minutes into the journey, the passenger made his first attempt at the emergency exit. The cabin crew intervened, were told it was a mistake, and warned him not to repeat it, as reported by NDTV.

For the rest of the flight, he remained calm.

Briefly, as it turned out.

At around 10:20 pm, during landing, he returned to the same door and tried again.

The warning, it appeared, had not worked.

The crew stepped in immediately. The pilot, alerted mid-descent, aborted the landing and carried out a go-around. The aircraft eventually landed safely at 10:35 pm.

Passengers, expecting a routine landing, were left shaken but later thanked the crew for handling the situation.

The man was handed over to airline security and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after landing, and a case was registered. According to India Today, he has been booked under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for acts endangering life or personal safety of others.

During questioning, he first said he did not know why he acted the way he did.

He later clarified.

He was “possessed by a ghost”.

Officials said he had been returning from a trip to Goa and claimed he did not know that the handle he was pulling operated the emergency exit door.

“Our investigation is on and the accused is still being questioned. His family, which lives in Mau, has been informed and they are on their way to Varanasi,” a police official said.