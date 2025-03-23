The Great Indian Bizarre: Relatives crash couple’s suhagraat, YouTube lessons for self-surgery, headmaster punishes himself

1 5 Representational image (TTO graphics)

Andhra headmaster’s self-punishment stunt

If you thought teachers only handed out punishments, think again.

A headmaster in Andhra Pradesh brought about a change in convention by punishing himself and leaving his students stunned.

Chinta Ramana, the headmaster of a Zilla Parishad High School, dramatically declared himself unfit to teach and launched into an impromptu session of ear-holding sit-ups.

The 2.30-minute video of this “self-inflicted reality check” is now viral.

The scene played out like the climax of Taare Zameen Par. But in this case, it wasn’t an emotional Aamir Khan giving a pep talk — it was the headmaster who ended up being overwhelmed with regret. “Is the problem with you or with us?" he asked the students, before taking things to the next level.

He sat on his knees and even before his horrified audience could process it, he cranked out 50 sit-ups.

"Don't, Sir! Please don't!" the students pleaded, sounding like side characters in a dramatic soap opera.

The grand spectacle even caught the attention of state minister Nara Lokesh, who took to X to applaud the headmaster’s out-of-the-box disciplinary method. “If everyone works together, our government school students will create wonders!” he posted, hailing the headmaster’s “masterstroke”.

While some are calling him the Aamir Khan of Andhra Pradesh, others are wondering—will teachers punishing students at school be the next trend in schools?



‘Marry a colleague’: Comic’s solution for work-life balance

Tired of attending official meetings but not family gatherings? Meeting deadlines but not your friends? “Marry your colleague,” a standup comedian comes up with a quirky suggestion.

Harshit Mahawar, a Bangalore-based comic has taken the Internet by storm with a LinkedIn post suggesting this unique fix.

He wrote, “Jobs in India are broken. Hustle in job → no time to talk to family. Quit your job → family stops talking to you. Lose-Lose situation,” followed by the happily-ever-after hack.

The post further listed the pros of marrying a colleague such as saving money on cab fare, work from home feeling like work from office, flirting on boring MS Teams calls and significantly reducing the chances of extramarital affairs at the workplace. Another futuristic perk is being able to refer your children for the same role, twice.

The post garnered over 17,000 reactions and more than 750 comments.

One user wrote, “Why not stay in office? Then rent and parking would be free. Electricity and water bill would be free as well,” fanning the joke.

Another suggested, “Marry somebody and hire them in your team. Get referral bonus, too.”

This post could probably be L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s worst nightmare written in words.



Relatives crash couple’s Suhagraat

The first night of a married couple, or suhagraat in Indian parlance, is a one-time event (in most cases) and is supposed to be a romantic, intimate affair.

What should have been celebrated strictly by the couple only turned into a family gathering after sticky relatives crashed their wedding night.

A now-viral Instagram video shows the groom trying hard to stay awake with the bride dozing off on the floor. And the bed? Occupied by relatives who seemed completely unbothered by the couple’s plight.

This unusual breach of privacy has sparked some chatter on social media. Some criticised the relatives for being devoid of basic common sense, while the others engaged in light banter.

One quipped, “Pura dulha samaj mein darr ka mahaul hai” (The entire groom community is in an atmosphere of fear).

Another said, “Besharam rishtedaar” (Shameless relatives).



Man’s ‘surgical strike’ on self with help from YouTube

Raja Babu had had enough. The 32-year-old from Uttar Pradesh’s Sunrakh village had been suffering from stomach pain for years, and doctors just weren’t cutting it.

So, he turned to the one authority everyone trusts: YouTube.

Armed with a surgical blade, a needle, and stitch cord (procured, as all sensible medical equipment is, from a local market in Mathura), he got to work. With a numbing injection, Raja Babu sliced open his own abdomen in his house, proving that if hospitals won’t help you, the Internet will.

The plan was simple: cut, fix whatever was hurting, stitch it up. But the blade went a little too deep. The pain intensified. Blood gushed out. Then Raja Babu attempted to stitch himself up.

And when the bleeding refused to stop, he did the next most logical thing — called his family.

Shocked, his relatives rushed him to the Mathura district hospital. Finding him in critical condition, doctors immediately referred him to a larger medical facility in Agra.

The real horror, however, started when the impact of the numbing injection wore off. His desperate screams then took the concerns of his family to an altogether different level.

Raja Babu, who had undergone an appendicitis surgery at 14, believed he could do a better job this time.

Doctors have stabilised him, but his YouTube search history remains a cause for concern.



Love, Holi & a forced marriage in Bihar

For an abiding lover, this Holi ended up being about more than just colours.

A young man in Bihar’s Katihar, visiting his girlfriend ended up with more than just festive vibes—he got a full-fledged wedding instead.

Locals, who played the role of moral policemen, decided that if he could visit her during Holi, he could marry her too.

With a shaadi mandap coming up faster than a magician’s trick, the man found himself going from Romeo to a reluctant groom in record time.

This wasn’t Bihar’s first romeo with ‘Pakadua Vivah’—a practice where grooms are “selected” by force.

Just like the 2019-film Jabariya Jodi, which shows how grooms are kidnapped for shotgun weddings, this guy was handed sindoor instead of sweets.

While the man might still be processing the whirlwind wedding, the villagers are most likely planning their next grand matrimonial ambush.

Moral of the story? In Bihar, love comes with a marriage certificate.

(Compiled by Aniket Jha, Sohini Paul, Subharup Dassharma and Sriroopa Dutta)

