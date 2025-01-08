Lockdown humour erupts on social media even as experts allay HMPV fears

Cometh the virus, Cometh the lockdown? That seems to be the concern gripping netizens, if the lockdown memes and quips erupting on social media in India are any indication.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the Union minister of health have asked people to remain calm as the HMPV, which leads to respiratory illness, is not a new virus in India.

But, as they say, once bitten, twice shy. The memories of the Covid-19 lockdowns, which resulted in job losses, deaths and economic slowdown are still fresh in collective memory, it seems.

Here are some of the reactions that are mushrooming on social media platforms.

What if another lockdown happens?

One user asked what has been on everyone’s mind: “Ak bar vapis #lockdown lag gya to kya hoga? (what will happen if there’s another lockdown).” He posted a video of comedian-actor Rajpal Yadav from a Bollywood movie crying and laughing at the same time.

China virus comes back?

Another user posted a cartoon character saying “happiness and good vibes in 2025.” The next picture shows him being grabbed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The caption read: “Another lockdown? #HMPVvirus #HMPvirus.”

Déjà vu in 2025

One post used a video from the blockbuster Korean web series Squid Game. In the video, which was from the second season of the series, the actor Lee Jung-jae could be seen screaming, “I have played these games before,” as other players of the life and death game rejoiced at the prospects of winning cash without knowing the perils.

The user wrote: “Due the HMPV virus spreading to America, there will be a 2-week lockdown.”

Well, it’s a sequel that nobody wants.

Forget New Year, new me

A user lamented the irony of welcoming 2025, saying: “Ho gaya new year new me (done with new year, new me)? #covid #HMPVvirus #lockdown.”

He posted a still from the Bollywood movie Nayak, starring Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri. The picture puts a representational image of a virus on Amrish Puri’s face and says, “Bas, nikal gayi hawa (deflated).”

New Year, new fear

One user posted an image which stated, “Bharat pahucha chini virus HMPV,” with a woman exclaiming, “Uff, new year ka naya dar! (new fear in new year).”

The virus knocks

Another user posted: “#HMPV: Don’t mind me, just delivering your complimentary cough, fatigue, and fever package!” An image of a virus knocking on the doors delivering a fever package was attached to the post.

This is a delivery no one wants to accept.

Children rejoice

One post said: “#HMPV virus case India mai milne ke baad school jaane waale baccho mai khushi ki lehar! (School kids feel a wave of happiness).”

He shared a video of children dancing because a lockdown means no school.

Winners and losers

Probably the best, one user used movie videos to lighten the situation.

“DOLO and N95 owners are dancing, travel vloggers are crying, and Narayana Murthy being angry about work-from-home again,” he wrote.

He posted a scene from the Bollywood movie Welcome, where Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar were seen dancing with joy and wrote this is how owners of Dolo (a paracetamol tablet) and N95 (surgical mask) would react to the virus. Remember, how everyone stocked up paracetamol and N95s during the Covid lockdowns?

Then he used a scene from the movie Dabangg, where Salman Khan was crying, and explained this is how travel vloggers would feel if there is a lockdown. An angry Rajnikanth was used to denote Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s frustration at work from home.

2020 vs 2025

Another user reflected on how people have changed since the Covid lockdown and: “March 2020: Two weeks at home. January 2025: Two weeks at home.”

The image used the Squid Game season 1 and 2, where it shows the changed facial expression of the character essayed by Lee Jung-jae, who played the deadly game twice, first as a novice, second time as a seasoned player.

Dance like no one’s watching

Another post stated: “If lockdown happens again because of this HMPV, I will not leave any chance of dancing in front of the camera this time.”

Lockdown equals reels, then?