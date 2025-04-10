Slaughterhouse owner, doctor spouse: Lowdown on 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana

Sixteen years after he was first arrested by the FBI in the United States, Tahawwur Hussain Rana — one of the accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks — is finally being extradited to India.

1 6 Police vehicles outside the Palam Air Force Station, in New Delhi, Thursday, Apr. 10, 2025. (PTI)

A joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is bringing him back on a special flight, which is expected to land this afternoon, following his failed legal attempts to halt the extradition process.

Rana is a key accused in a conspiracy case filed by the NIA linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that left 166 people dead and the city under siege for nearly three days.

His arrival in India marks a significant moment in the long-standing investigation into one of the deadliest terror attacks on Indian soil.

2 6 Tahawwur Rana (Screengrab)

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Hussain Rana was born on January 12, 1961, in Chichawatni, Punjab, Pakistan.

He studied at the Cadet College Hasan Abdal in Pakistan, where he met and became close friends with David Headley.

Rana later joined the Pakistan Army Medical Corps and served as a captain-general duty practitioner.

In 1997, Rana left the military and moved to Canada with his wife, also a doctor.

The couple became Canadian citizens in 2001.

He subsequently relocated to Chicago, where he established several businesses including immigration services and a halal slaughterhouse for goats, sheep and cows.

Rana owns a home in Ottawa, Canada, where his father — a former school principal — and his brothers reside.

One of his brothers serves as a psychiatrist in the Pakistani military, while another works as a journalist for a Canadian political publication.

3 6 The first floor of the Taj Hotel was completely gutted in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. (X/@avs_IND)

A key enabler in 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Rana is considered one of the closest associates of David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American terrorist who played a pivotal role in the 26/11 attacks.

4 6 David Coleman Headley (Wikipedia)

Headley, who later turned approver in the case, identified Rana as a key enabler in the plot.

He testified that Rana allowed him to use his travel agency as a cover while planning the attacks on behalf of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Between 2006 and 2008, Headley made several visits to Mumbai under the guise of a businessman, using Rana’s company — First World Immigration Services — as a front.

Headley said that Rana not only permitted the setting up of a branch office in Mumbai but also provided logistical and financial support for his operations.

Rana’s alleged support extended beyond Mumbai.

He was also involved in a foiled terror plot targeting the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten for publishing controversial cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in 2005.

The plan, dubbed the "Mickey Mouse Project," involved beheading members of the newspaper staff and publicly displaying their heads in Copenhagen.

The plot was disrupted after Headley’s arrest.

5 6 Entrance of the National Investigation Agency building, in New Delhi, Thursday, Apr. 10, 2025. (PTI)

Arrest and extradition

Rana and Headley were arrested by the FBI at Chicago airport in October 2009 while allegedly preparing to execute the attack on the Danish newspaper.

Their detention brought to light their involvement in the 26/11 attacks.

Since his arrest, Rana has fought extradition to India. But after the US Supreme Court recently dismissed his final appeal, the path was cleared for his transfer to Indian custody.

Sources say Rana is expected to be lodged in Tihar Jail under high security upon arrival.

A secure facility in Mumbai is also being readied for his trial, where he is likely to bring crucial evidence about Pakistan’s involvement in the 2008 attacks.

6 6 'Do Not Cross' police barricade tape fixed near the National Investigation Agency building, in New Delhi, Thursday, Apr. 10, 2025. (PTI)

What lies ahead

Rana’s extradition could have far-reaching implications for the investigation into the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and for India’s diplomatic pressure on Pakistan regarding its alleged role in harbouring terrorists.

With his return, Indian authorities hope to unearth more details about the planning, execution and external support received by the attackers.

The NIA believes his testimony could serve as a key link in exposing the operational chain that led to the horrific events of November 2008 — and, perhaps, bring a measure of long-awaited closure to the victims and their families.